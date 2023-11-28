Nagano Japan Radio Enters Alliance with WiTricity (USA) on Wireless Power Transmission Technology

28 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

WiTricity technology to be deployed to improve efficiency in manufacturing environment

WATERTOWN, Mass. and NAGANO, Japan, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiTricity Corporation and Nagano Japan Radio announced today that Nagano Japan Radio has entered into a license agreement with WiTricity with the aim of developing and promoting wireless power transfer products for industrial use.

Wireless power transmission technology allows for the transmission of power without a physical connection between transmitter and receiver. WiTricity's magnetic resonance technology safely transmits power with high efficiency over a distance, making it suitable for supplying and charging power to industrial electric devices.

Nagano Japan Radio will integrate WiTricity's wireless power transmission technology with its own wireless communication, power supply and coil winding technologies to commercialize industrial wireless charging systems. In a manufacturing environment where automation is gaining momentum, integrating these technologies will reduce maintenance tasks and charging operations associated with cable usage, making factories smarter and more efficient.

About WiTricity

WiTricity is the pioneer in wireless charging for electric vehicles, leading the development and implementation of magnetic resonance technology across passenger and commercial vehicles alike. The company's products are backed by an extensive patent portfolio critical to ratified global EV wireless charging standards including SAE, ISO, and GB. Automakers and Tier 1 suppliers rely on WiTricity to help accelerate the adoption of EVs by eliminating the hassle of plug-in charging and setting the stage for future autonomy. Beyond EVs, WiTricity technology is indispensable to the wireless charging of all products, from consumer electronics to micro-mobility to robotics.

About Nagano Japan Radio

Nagano Japan Radio Co., Ltd. (Nagano City, Nagano Prefecture, established in 1949) is a Nisshinbo Group company. Focusing in the field of wireless communications, the Company contributes to people's safety and security, as well as to the global environment, through its manufacturing activities.

SOURCE WiTricity

