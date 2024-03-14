NAGASE AMERICA INTEGRATES WITH NAGASE SPECIALTY MATERIALS

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagase America, LLC, a global leader in material sciences and ingredients, has announced plans to formally integrate with Nagase Specialty Materials NA, LLC effective April 1, 2024. The integration will strengthen business operations, increase responsiveness, and heighten service to customers and suppliers.

Nagase America, LLC specializes in innovative products and solutions through our expertise in the chemicals, plastics, electronics, automotive and life sciences fields. Nagase America, LLC combines technical expertise and market insight with a global network to generate strategic opportunities for business partners and help solve their greatest challenges.

The integration will strengthen business operations and heighten responsiveness and service to customers and suppliers. Post this

"We couldn't be more excited for this next phase of sustained growth," says Bradley Hilborn, CEO, Nagase Holdings America Corporation. "We intend to provide better service to our customers and suppliers through this integration."

"We are strengthening our global network and changing from an office-based model to a vertical-based model to focus on each market," says Nobuhiro Eto, COO & President of Nagase America. "This integration will be a positive change for our customers and suppliers."

Any open orders placed before April 1st will be fulfilled as usual. If you have any questions on the above procedures or require more information about Nagase America, please feel free to contact your account representative or email Nagase America at [email protected].

About NAGASE & CO., LTD.

Nagase & Co., Ltd. is a global chemical distribution, manufacturing, and R&D firm and a public company with $8 billion in annual revenue. Founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1832 as a specialized purveyor of dyes and chemicals, NAGASE Group now has 114 group companies and more than 7,000 team members. Spanning over 32 countries, NAGASE is connecting the world with high-end materials and technologies.

Nagase America: https://nagaseamerica.com

Nagase Specialty Materials: https://www.nsm-na.com

NAGASE & CO., LTD.: https://www.nagase.co.jp/english/

SOURCE Nagase America LLC