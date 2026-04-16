Nagase America Mobility Solutions Establishes Downtown Detroit Presence, Deepening Its Commitment to the Future of Mobility

DETROIT, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagase America, a subsidiary of Nagase & Co., Ltd. - a publicly traded Japanese company with more than 190 years of history and deep expertise in chemicals and material science - announced it will be moving its Mobility Solutions division to downtown Detroit at 211 W. Fort Street on May 1, 2026, becoming the only Japanese company with a presence in the heart of downtown Detroit.

With more than 25 years of automotive operations in Michigan, Nagase America has long been a strategic partner to global OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers across North America, providing innovative materials and components that enhance vehicle comfort, performance, and efficiency. The move to the center of the Motor City marks a deliberate step to deepen collaboration with the customers, suppliers, and mobility innovators who are defining the future of transportation.

"This move reflects our long-term commitment to the automotive industry and to Detroit as a key center of mobility innovation. Detroit represents the heart and global legacy of the automotive industry, and establishing our presence here reflects our commitment to contributing to that legacy."

— Anthony Kellum, Director of Mobility Solutions, Nagase America

Nagase America's Mobility Solutions division operates across three areas of focus - Interiors, Electrification, and Materials - bringing localized R&D capabilities, advanced material technologies, and a global supplier network to North American automotive programs. By bridging global innovation with local engineering support, the division serves OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers from concept through commercialization, helping customers navigate the increasingly complex demands of modern vehicle development.

The move to downtown Detroit deepens a partnership that has defined the automotive industry for decades. Japanese and American companies have long shared technology, engineering expertise, and supply chain capabilities. Nagase America's forthcoming presence in the Motor City reinforces Detroit's standing as a global hub for that collaboration. The company views Detroit as a long-term strategic foundation for its North American mobility operations, with plans to grow its team, capabilities, and partnerships in the region over time.

"We're excited to be moving to downtown Detroit. Relocating to the heart of the Motor City reflects our commitment to our customers and the U.S. automotive industry — and our drive to keep delivering new value to the partners we serve."

— Hiroyuki Kayashita, Chief Operating Officer and President, Nagase Holdings America Corporation

A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony and additional announcements are forthcoming. Details will be shared at a later date.

About Nagase America LLC

Nagase America LLC is the North American presence of the NAGASE Group. Founded in 1971, Nagase America serves customers across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, delivering material science solutions through deep technical expertise, advanced materials capabilities, and a trusted global network across industries including mobility, electronics, personal care, and chemicals.

About NAGASE & CO., LTD.

Nagase & Co., Ltd. is a global chemical distribution, manufacturing, and R&D firm and a public company with $8 billion in annual revenue. Founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1832 as a specialized purveyor of dyes and chemicals, NAGASE Group now has 114 group companies and more than 7,000 team members. Spanning over 32 countries, NAGASE is connecting the world with high-end materials and technologies.

SOURCE Nagase America LLC