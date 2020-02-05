Nagase Holdings America to Acquire Interfacial Consultants, LLC, Expanding Development Capabilities in High-Performance Thermoplastics

NEW YORK and RIVER FALLS, Wis., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagase Holdings America and Interfacial Consultants, LLC ("Interfacial") announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Nagase Holdings America ("NAGASE Group") will acquire Interfacial.

Interfacial is a Wisconsin-based industry leader in the development of disruptive advanced materials and manufacturing process platforms, serving innovation-minded customers in transportation, construction, medical and consumer markets.

Pending completion, this transaction will represent a significant step forward in Nagase Group's growing commitment to increasing their R&D capabilities, particularly within the high-performance thermoplastics vertical. By tapping into Interfacial's expertise in development services, specialty materials and engineered substrates, Nagase Group aims to address customer needs by developing innovative new products and bringing them to market.

Both Parties Anticipate a Stronger Future

"We couldn't be more excited to combine efforts with the team at Interfacial," said Bradley Hilborn, Vice President of Strategy & Planning at Nagase Holdings America. "Interfacial has the ability to rapidly develop products and processes to manufacture at scale. This acquisition will allow Nagase to utilize those capabilities, enabling us to deliver rapid, innovative solutions to our customers across a variety of markets."

Dr. Jeffrey Cernohous, Founder, Board Member & Executive Advisor of Interfacial, also looks forward to the growth this agreement will bring. "We are excited to deepen our relationship with Nagase as a result of this transaction," Cernohous said. "This partnership will allow us to accelerate the global commercialization of products relating to our material science-based technology platforms. We look forward to working with them to achieve this goal."

About NAGASE Group

NAGASE Group is a leading chemical trading firm in Japan, founded in 1832. NAGASE Group has continued to expand its business by enhancing value-added functions/services such as manufacturing, processing, and R&D capabilities. Today, NAGASE Group owns more than 100 group companies around the globe, manufacturing and distributing various products such as resins, functional polymers, plastic products, electronic materials, functional food, pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates. Additional information about NAGASE Group can be found on the company's website at https://www.nagase.co.jp/english/.

