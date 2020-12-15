NAGASE Specialty Materials Announces Partnership Agreement for Revolutionary Methylene Malonate Product Line Tweet this

The partnership represents a significant addition to NSM's already robust portfolio of specialty chemical solutions for its customers. The Illinois-based NAGASE Group company anticipates Sirrus' products will appeal strongly to its customers in energy-curable, 3D printing, and CASE (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) markets.

Both Parties See a Good Fit

"Nagase Specialty Materials is driven by the commitment to give its customers access to the most advanced and innovative technologies," says JP Masson, Business Development Director, NSM. "We are excited to enter into this partnership with Sirrus as their team has developed a technology that is truly groundbreaking and will allow a new direction in UV-cured, 3D Printing, and CASE applications".

Alan Brewer, Vice President of Commercial Strategy, Sirrus commented: "This partnership is a great opportunity to expand our methylene malonates into new and target markets. I'm excited to work with NAGASE on taking our commercialization efforts to the next level."

About Nagase Specialty Materials

NAGASE Specialty Materials is a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and manufacturer of chemical products, serving industries that impact everyday life—ranging from plastics and coatings, to pharmaceuticals and personal care. NAGASE Specialty Materials is committed to adding value to customers' product development and manufacturing processes with extensive resources to fulfill that commitment.

NAGASE Specialty Materials is part of NAGASE Group, a public company with $8 billion in annual revenue. Founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1832 as a specialized purveyor of dyes and chemicals, NAGASE now has 100+ group companies and more than 6,000 team members. Spanning 27 countries and regions, NAGASE connects the world with high-end materials and technologies.

Additional information about NAGASE Specialty Materials can be found at nagaseamerica.com.

About Sirrus

Sirrus was founded in 2009 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Shokubai, a global chemical company based in Japan and leading supplier of monomers, functional chemicals, and polymer catalysts.

Read more about Sirrus, Inc. on the company's website at https://www.sirruschemistry.com

