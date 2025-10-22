Nagish Acquires sign.mt to Drive Research in AI and Sign Language

Nagish's research, which will be led by the founder of sign.mt Dr. Amit Moryossef, will explore potential applications for AI to benefit hundreds of thousands of sign language users in the US, and millions globally

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagish, a leader in AI-powered communication tools for the deaf and hard-of-hearing, has acquired sign.mt, an AI company specializing in real-time sign language translation. With the acquisition, Nagish is furthering its commitment to using innovative technology to break down communication barriers and advance accessibility for millions of deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals worldwide.

Nagish co-founders, Tomer Aharoni, CEO, and Alon Ezer, CTO Dr. Amit Moryossef, founder of sign.mt and newly appointed Head of Research, Nagish

Despite being one of the most common languages used in the US, with an estimated 500,000 deaf and hard-of-hearing people who use American Sign Language (ASL) as their primary language, there are currently only 10,000 certified ASL interpreters. This shortage, combined with growing demand for their services, has led to immense pressure on interpreters and a lack of accessibility for deaf individuals, particularly in situations where real-time communication is required.

"Nagish's mission has always been to utilize innovative technology to empower individuals to communicate more freely, and this acquisition is a key step in fulfilling that vision. As the demand for ASL interpreters grows, so does the potential for AI to help bridge that gap and make a difference where an interpreter may not be available," said Tomer Aharoni, CEO and co-founder of Nagish. "The advances that sign.mt has made are remarkable. We are excited to utilize this technology in our research as we work to take accessible communication to the next level, creating a whole new level of independence for our users."

An award-winning AI company, sign.mt has been recognized for its unique use of complex computer vision, generative AI, and cutting-edge translation research to enable real-time translation of sign language. Nagish will use sign.mt's technology to help develop its next generation of tools aimed at removing communication barriers and empowering deaf and hard-of-hearing users to communicate effectively.

As part of the acquisition, the founder of sign.mt, Dr. Amit Moryossef, will join Nagish as Head of Research. An expert in Sign Language and Natural Language Processing, Dr. Moryossef has years of experience as both a research and engineering lead and as a CTO. With Dr. Moryossef, Nagish will continue to push the envelope in AI-driven accessibility and is expected to invest millions of dollars in research and development over the next few years.

"By joining Nagish, we're taking a major step toward a future where deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals can fully participate in every aspect of society," said Dr. Moryossef, Head of Research at Nagish. "I'm excited to continue setting new standards for inclusive communication and new benchmarks for accessibility."

Nagish is an AI-powered platform that offers private, real-time speech-to-text and text-to-speech solutions for the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities. By removing barriers to communication and adhering to the highest regulatory and privacy standards, Nagish is transforming how individuals connect in personal, professional, and public settings, enabling truly accessible communication for everyone. Nagish has offices in New York and Tel Aviv.

