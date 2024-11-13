Nagomi Security Named a 2024 Gartner® Cool Vendor

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagomi Security , the leader in continuous threat exposure management (CTEM), has been named a 2024 Gartner® Cool Vendor in the Modern Security Operations Center report. Organizations struggle to obtain visibility, awareness of exposures, and the ability to detect and respond to threats. As one of only four vendors recognized, cool vendors named in this report focus on innovative ways to support a SOC through the use of automation, artificial intelligence, and continuous automation.

The 2024 Gartner® Cool Vendors in Modern Security Operations Center report claims foundational security programs will remain a pillar of security. However, to adapt, security teams must experiment with new security technologies and services.

"We're excited (and yes, feeling pretty 'cool') to be recognized in this report," said Emanuel Salmona, Co-founder and CEO of Nagomi Security. "As more companies adopt CTEM programs, security teams are realizing that effective protection isn't just about the right tools—it's about clear communication and alignment. We feel this recognition reinforces our mission to give security teams the data they need to reduce threats before they happen."

Gartner recommends that cybersecurity teams adopt cloud security tools that provide continuous exposure assessment capabilities, enabling technologies to conduct scalable simulations and analyze material changes in the cloud infrastructure. Nagomi Security helps increase the effectiveness and the value of existing investments in technical security controls through a continuous assessment and optimization process.

1 2024 Gartner Designing and Building Modern Security Operations Survey: This survey was conducted to help us understand how organizations design and build modern security operations and develop optimal cybersecurity structures and operating models to help prioritize and reduce exposure to threats. The survey was conducted online from 28 May through 25 June 2024 among 208 respondents (n = 203 from a vendor panel and n = 5 from a conference list) across North America (n = 85 in the U.S. and Canada), EMEA (n = 83 in France, Germany, Italy and U.K.) and Asia/Pacific (n = 40 in Australia, India and Japan). Qualifying respondents' organizations had $100 million or more in 2023 enterprisewide annual revenue and 250 or more employees. Qualifying respondents were aware and at least somewhat knowledgeable of security operations in their organization. Qualifying respondents were also required to be involved in decisions related to security operations.

