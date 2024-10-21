Nagomi Security Named Winner of SINET16 Innovator Award

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagomi Security , the leader in proactive security and threat exposure management, is proud to announce their selection as a winner of the prestigious SINET16 Innovator Award. This award, presented by SINET —an organization dedicated to accelerating cybersecurity innovation through public-private partnerships—highlights Nagomi's commitment to excellence and innovation in the cybersecurity landscape.

This year's winners were chosen from a competitive pool of 230 applications submitted by emerging companies across 13 countries, all of which have revenues under $15 million. The selection process involved rigorous evaluations by the SINET Judging Committee, composed of 103 security professionals, including leading CISOs, risk executives, government intelligence experts, and venture capitalists.

"We are honored to be recognized among the most innovative companies in cybersecurity," said Emanuel Salmona, Co-founder and CEO of Nagomi Security. "This award reflects our team's dedication to developing cutting-edge solutions that not only address current security challenges but also anticipate future threats. We are excited to contribute to the SINET community and collaborate with other industry leaders."

The SINET16 Innovator Award underscores SINET's mission to facilitate collaboration, break down communication barriers, and promote the sharing of best practices among cybersecurity professionals. As part of this recognition, Nagomi Security will have its innovative solutions showcased through video presentations within the trusted SINETConnect community of buyers and investors.

"SINET is a purpose-driven community whose mission is to advance innovation to defeat cybersecurity threats," said Robert Rodriguez, Chairman of SINET. "We are proud to congratulate this year's class of SINET16 winners. These companies represent the future of cybersecurity innovation, and we look forward to supporting their growth and contributions to protecting critical infrastructures and national security interests."

Nagomi Security remains committed to driving innovation in the cybersecurity sector and looks forward to collaborating with fellow SINET16 winners to enhance the security landscape.

For more information about Nagomi Security and its award-winning solutions, please visit nagomisecurity.com.

SOURCE Nagomi Security