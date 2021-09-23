Nagoya City University Hospital is First in Japan to Treat Cancer Patients Using the Accuray Radixact® System with ClearRT™ Helical Fan-Beam kVCT Imaging

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that the Nagoya City University Hospital in Aichi has treated the first cancer patient in Japan using the Radixact® System with ClearRT™ helical fan-beam kVCT imaging. ClearRT imaging is designed to make it easier and faster to view patient anatomy – the tumor and surrounding healthy tissue – with greater image clarity. Better clarity in imaging will enable medical care teams to make more informed decisions about all aspects of the patient's treatment and improve the quality of care for almost any patient who would benefit from radiotherapy.

Nagoya City University Hospital, a core medical institution in metropolitan Nagoya in Aichi, is dedicated to providing optimal care to each cancer patient and to enabling these patients to live in their homes and participate in society while receiving treatment. The introduction of ClearRT on the Radixact System will provide the Nagoya team with a powerful tool for delivering personalized, precise and accurate treatments. Importantly, most patients can continue normal activity during and immediately following Radixact treatment.

"We are very pleased to be able to use ClearRT imaging with the Radixact System to enhance our high-precision radiotherapy program. ClearRT enables us to rapidly confirm the position of lesions and organs in the body (for example, brain, liver, pancreas, prostate, uterus, etc.), with an image quality that is almost the same as a diagnostic CT scan. We can now minimize the patient's position shift between the treatment planning stage and the daily irradiation and deliver cancer treatments with greater precision than ever before," said Satoshi Ishikura, M.D., Deputy Director of High Precision Radiotherapy Center at Nagoya City University Hospital. "In the future, in addition to further improvements in accuracy, I expect it will be possible to adapt treatment to deliver the optimal radiation dose based on changes in the size, shape and position of the lesion during the treatment period, and to reduce side effects beyond what we have been able to achieve so far."

The Center for Cancer Control and Information Services (Japan) estimates that in 2020 there were more than one million people in Japan diagnosed with cancer, reinforcing the need for innovative treatment options that effectively manage the disease while minimizing potential side effects and their impact on daily life. Based on the 2020 estimate1, breast, lung and prostate cancers were among the top five of all new cancer cases diagnosed. The Radixact System, based on the TomoTherapy® platform, with ClearRT imaging provides an integrated, helical radiation delivery and imaging system that make it an optimal solution for treating these tumors, as well as the complete range of radiotherapy indications.

"We are proud to partner with the Nagoya City University Hospital team, a long-time TomoTherapy platform customer that, like Accuray, is focused on providing patients with a better, safer radiotherapy option that enables them to get back to living their lives, faster," said Suzanne Winter, president of Accuray. "There is a growing trend in radiotherapy toward increased use of hypofractionation – a shorter course of radiation with higher doses per fraction – which offers benefits for both medical care teams and the patients they treat. The Radixact System with ClearRT imaging facilities the delivery of this advanced treatment approach and will support the Nagoya team's efforts to provide the highest standard of care for their patients."

The Radixact® System's helical design enables medical teams to deliver radiation from 360 degrees around the patient. This provides greater control of the radiation dose so it conforms precisely to the tumor and minimizes dose to healthy tissue. ClearRT™ helical fan-beam kVCT imaging is faster than other imaging offerings on the market with excellent uniformity and low noise across the entire image, improved soft tissue visualization and exceptional spatial resolution, which is intended to enhance the versatility and efficiency of the Radixact System in the radiation therapy department.

Important Safety Information

For Important Safety Information please refer to https://www.accuray.com/safety-statement.

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to expectations regarding ClearRT and the Radixact System, clinical applications, clinical results, patient experiences and patient outcomes. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products, including new product innovations and releases; the company's ability to develop new products or improve existing products to meet customers' needs; the company's ability to anticipate or keep pace with changes in the marketplace and the direction of technological innovation and customer demands and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 17, 2021, and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts :

Beth Kaplan Christy Maginn Public Relations Director, Accuray Havas +1 (408) 789-4426 +1 (703) 297-7194 [email protected] [email protected]

1 https://ganjoho.jp/reg_stat/statistics/stat/short_pred_en.html accessed on August 30, 2021

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.accuray.com/

