NAGRA and Cinema Buying Group-NATO Partner to Promote myCinema, NAGRA's New Alternative Content and Live Event Service

With today's announcement of a business development and marketing agreement between NAGRA and the Cinema Buying Group-NATO, theatre owners in North America can contract with NAGRA with the help of CBG-NATO to efficiently deploy the myCinema service into their theatres.

"In the 21st century theatres are becoming diverse and energized entertainment centers for the communities they serve," said Bill Campbell, Managing Director of NATO's Cinema Buying Group. Mr. Campbell further stated, "With myCinema, theatre owners are able to offer a broad range of alternative content and live events, including live musical events, sporting events and Broadway shows, faith-based programming and independent films from around the globe, as well as unique e-sporting events and leagues. The imagination is the only limit and the programming library theater management can choose from is growing constantly. This is an exciting new evolution in theatre programming."

NAGRA will announce the public launch of myCinema at the upcoming Cinemacon 2018 event in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 23-26, 2018. This innovative new service will empower cinema owners and operators to revitalize their entertainment enterprise, expand their customer base and enhance the cinema-going entertainment experience.

myCinema enables owners and operators to schedule and promote music events, sporting events, opera, ballet, Broadway, first-run independent film, re-releases of some of the best known and beloved film franchises, cinematic TV, eSports, content from around the globe, and more. Featuring excellent quality presentation of the best available content, the NAGRA solution will empower cinema owners to increase their revenue and expand the entertainment services they provide to their existing and growing base of customers. Launching this year in North America, the NAGRA service leverages the best available streaming, sound, data/recommendations, loyalty programs and high-value content security solutions, pioneered by NAGRA and its technology experts.

"Working with industry leaders and the Cinema Buying Group-NATO is an excellent way to expedite the deployment of myCinema," said Tim Warner Jr, Vice President Exhibitor Relations, NAGRA. "These trusted relationships help cinema owners recognize the great opportunity that alternative content and live events hold for them and for their customers. As well, NAGRA's new myCinema service helps theatre owners benefit from the greater opportunity and revenue from the deployment of digital cinema within their enterprises."

"myCinema is a win-win for theatre owners. It provides CBG members the opportunity to more effectively appeal to the diverse interests of their individual communities and the audiences they serve," continued Bill Campbell. "By programming high-quality events, presentations and experiences at any time of the day, myCinema allows for and encourages improved attendance during off-peak periods through non-traditional uses of our member theaters. This program is exactly the kind of programming option that was envisioned during the industry's conversion to digital cinema and is evidence that the CBG remains attentive to all areas of operations in our program offerings. We are very excited to be able to offer NAGRA's myCinema to our loyal members."

About Cinema Buying Group-NATO

Cinema Buying Group-NATO, a semi-autonomous buying program of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), is a group of over 400 independent movie theater companies formed to combine the buying capacity of the membership for purposes of: securing volume discounts and competitive pricing and/or terms across a broad spectrum of relevant and vital products and services; offering enhanced promotion and merchandising of movies and concessions; developing strategic relationships with manufacturers and suppliers by offering cost-saving products or services that can be passed on to members that elect to buy; and ultimately providing greater access to available opportunities for the member companies. CBG-NATO also serves as a vehicle for industry manufacturers and suppliers to partner with this important and vital membership in ways that can offer meaningful upside to both the supportive vendor partners and participating CBG-NATO members.

About NAGRA

NAGRA, a digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company offers content providers and DTV service providers worldwide secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information.

