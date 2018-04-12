NAGRA announces myCinema™, a Digital Transformation of the Cinema Experience

"myCinema will drive the digital transformation of the cinema experience," says André Kudelski, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Kudelski Group. "By connecting movie theater screens, myCinema brings the agility of the Internet age to cinemas. This means that an unprecedented choice of content can reach any screen at any time at a very competitive distribution cost."

"The movie theater, the true and premier place for watching movies, will now welcome - with myCinema - all forms of content, entertainment and more," adds Pierre Lescure, Member of the Board of Directors of the Kudelski Group. "This may be the big opportunity for cinemas, the response to the rise of digital platforms for home entertainment. As the President of the Cannes Film Festival, I will follow this project of the Kudelski Group with great interest as it starts its first distribution in North America. This is an exciting development for the cinema industry."

"We are partnering with theater owners that are looking forward to growing their audience and maximizing venue utilization. As an Internet platform, myCinema enables diversified and flexible programming," continues André Kudelski. "Thanks to its AI-based analytics, myCinema identifies the unique fandoms active in a cinema's local community and recommends targeted content choices. myCinema also features an app-based loyalty program tailored for each local cinema that allows consumers to express their programming wishes. Another key benefit is that myCinema significantly enhances image and sound quality, which are critical to drive people to the theaters."

"Content creators will find in myCinema an Internet platform that connects their valued creations to any theater screen in a cost competitive way. This is a dramatic shift in the content distribution model, allowing theaters to screen a wide variety of content, including national interest or niche, recent or vintage and recorded or live," Kudelski, added.

The Team members of the myCinema initiative at NAGRA are:

Jean-Luc Jezouin, myCinema Lead

Mobile, broadcast and streaming media business leader. Mr. Jezouin serves as a Senior Vice-President DTV sales development at NAGRA. Formerly of Alcatel-Lucent and Nortel.

Optimized streaming media pioneer; leading the overall strategy and solution development for myCinema. Mr. Morten is a Vice President at NAGRA and serves on the Board of Directors for the Entertainment Technology Center at University of Southern California . Formerly of Google, YouTube, and Widevine Technologies.

Content acquisition strategy professional and practicing media and entertainment attorney. Mr. Eisen heads content acquisition and partnering for myCinema and is the President of LA-based Digital Advisors. Formerly of HerelsTV, DISH Networks, CinemaNow, and Trimark Pictures.

Media network and live streaming pioneer. Mr. Lorincz performs strategy and content partnerships for the myCinema Sports and eSports verticals. Formerly of AerNow, Accenture, Origin Digital, the BBC, and Global Crossing.

Music programmer and arts distribution professional. Mr. Ackbaraly, manages content partnerships for the myCinema Music and Arts verticals. Mr. Ackbaraly is a co-founder of Quincy Jones' Qwest TV, serves as the CEO of Auditorium Films, acts as music programmer at la Petite Halle and Jazz à Vienne. Formerly of MEZZO TV.

Faith and family production and technology leader. Mr. Jarman performs strategy and content partnerships for the myCinema Faith and Family verticals. Mr. Jarman also serves as CEO for ClearPlay a service that makes movies family friendly. Formerly of Sesame Street - Children's Television Workshop, Mr. Rogers Neighborhood and other films for family.

Content marketing and business development professional. Mr. Garcia, manages content partnerships for the myCinema Latino content verticals. Mr. Garcia Also serves as VP of Business Development in 18 Countries at monitorLATINO (data and marketing firm for Latino artists). Formerly of Viva Music .

Business development, marketing and entertainment industry entrepreneur, leading the exhibitor relations and business development initiatives as a vice president at NAGRA. Formerly of Hill & Knowlton, O'Melveny & Myers, Widevine Technologies and others.

Please visit http://mycinema.live/ for further information and to subscribe to myCinema updates.

