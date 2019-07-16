Nags Head Hammocks by The Hammock Source Featured in Bob Vila's '14 American-Made Buys for Your Outdoor Living Area'

GREENVILLE, N.C., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nags Head Hammocks (https://nagsheadhammocks.com/) recently appeared as a favorite summer product in an online list of 14 Bob Vila picks. The article singles out and explores specific products that are not only sold in the U.S., but are also manufactured in the states with a long and rich history from solid American companies. Based in North Carolina, Nags Head Hammocks is an outdoor leisure brand owned by The Hammock Source, the world leader in hammock production.

"Bob Vila is a well-known, household name in home improvement, so we were very excited to be honored on this list of trusted American products," said CEO Walter Reid Perkins III. "Through hard work and dedication, we've become the world leader in hammock manufacturing and sales. But we'll always be an American company at heart, simply because our roots are here: with long-time, loyal employees who help us make and sell the finest American-made hammocks on the market."

All of Nags Head Hammocks are handcrafted in the Carolinas, manufactured and assembled by outdoor experts. Measuring 11 feet long with a 74-inch bed and an oak frame, the hammock featured in the Bob Vila article employs galvanized steel for all of the hanging chains and hardware to add support and give superior rust protection. The ropes of the hammock bed are handwoven to pull against each other, producing a lattice-like design that eliminates the need for knots. Not only does this provide superior comfort, but it also allows handcrafters to use nearly twice the amount of rope in each hammock produced, far more than other hammocks.

Each hammock provides a choice of ropes: either an all-weather, Soft-Spun Polyester, or DuraCord®. Both rope types are three-ply and resistant to rot, mold, mildew and slow fading in the sun; while the DuraCord® also provides increased resistance to abrasion, staining and fading. The rope bed is strung on an oak spreader bar: a smooth wooden frame that has been repeatedly hand-dipped in a honey gold marine-grade varnish to ensure protection and longevity. The single-person version of this hammock measures 49 inches wide and is compact though strong, with a 450-pound weight capacity usually found in larger hammocks.

The Hammock Source: Green All the Way

Sustainability and recycling have been a part of The Hammock Source and its brands since its inception, when founder Walter Perkins Jr. could be found piecing together his first handmade hammocks from such reusable materials as old tobacco-curing sticks and rope findings. Today, the Hammock Source continues this commitment by reusing materials, like rope scraps that are repurposed from the hand-weaving process into various hammock accessories.

Fabric extras and scraps are also converted into plush batting for outdoor pillows, while other wood, steel, cardboard and paper scraps are similarly repurposed or recycled. Though they are simple solutions, The Hammock Source believes such contributions add up over time.

"Our goal was always to prevent waste. But helping to save the world: now that was just gravy! It's a win for our customers and a win for us," said CEO Perkins. "Not to mention a win for the environment."

About The Hammock Source

It all began over 40 years ago with an eastern North Carolina tobacco salesman who had a wicked inventor's streak, a small stack of handmade hammocks and an old Toyota station wagon. The year was 1971. That's when Walter R. Perkins Jr., an avid amateur woodworker, founded Hatteras Hammocks® more or less by accident. Crafting a bunch of his own hammocks — really just to find out how to make the darn things — it wasn't long before Mr. Perkins was making hammocks for his friends and family. Soon after, he was selling hammocks out of the trunk of that old Toyota.

Now, The Hammock Source is the world's largest source for premium hammock products, sold at specialty and home-improvement stores across the U.S. and Canada, as well as through a variety of high-end catalogs and online retail sites. Learn more about The Hammock Source at TheHammockSource.com.

