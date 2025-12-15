NAHGA Claim Services Notifies Individuals of Data Security Incident

BRIDGTON, Maine, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NAHGA Claim Services ("NAHGA") is providing notice of a recent data security incident that may have involved personal and/or protected health information. NAHGA takes the privacy and security of all information within its possession very seriously. NAHGA has sent notice of this incident to potentially affected individuals and provided resources to assist them.

On April 10, 2025, NAHGA learned of unusual activity within its network. In response, it immediately took measures to investigate the activity and secure its systems. In addition, NAHGA engaged cybersecurity experts to thoroughly investigate the incident. The investigation determined that an unauthorized individual may have accessed or acquired certain files and data stored within our systems. NAHGA conducted an extensive review of these systems in order to identify the scope of the incident. We also notified associated owners of the data and worked with them to determine contact information necessary to provide this notice of what happened.

NAHGA is providing notice to all individuals whose information could have been involved. Individuals began receiving notification of this incident on November 14, 2025. Based on NAHGA's review of the data set, the following information may have been involved as a result of the incident: name, Social Security number, date of birth, driver's license number, health insurance information, and/or medical or treatment information.

NAHGA has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm Eastern Time and can be reached at 1-844-274-4845.

As soon as it discovered this incident, NAHGA took the steps described above and implemented measures to enhance security and minimize the risk of a similar incident occurring in the future We also notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the incident and will provide whatever cooperation is necessary to hold the perpetrators accountable. The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is a top priority for NAHGA. NAHGA deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

SOURCE NAHGA Claim Services