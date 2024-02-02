NAHID KECK JOINS SIGNIFICANCE INC. AS VICE PRESIDENT OF BIDS AND PROPOSALS

Significance, Inc.

02 Feb, 2024, 09:15 ET

Former EMW and Olivian Technologies executive expands the leadership team and business development efforts for rapidly growing DoD contractor.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Significance Inc. announces today that Nahid Keck joined Significance as Vice President of Bids and Proposals, bringing an exceptional 20+ year track record of success as a corporate growth and strategy leader.  Keck's experience in commercial, defense, intelligence, and NATO operational environments combined with her proven ability to identify, manage, and win new contract opportunities will make her extremely valuable to the organization as they continue to build their client base. 

Prior to joining Significance, Keck served as Vice President of Operations and Business Development at EMW Inc., where she managed their key contracts within NATO HQ, U.S. AMCOM, and NCIA.  In addition to that role, she also served as Proposal Manager, responsible for providing oversight for all proposal efforts and interfacing with the sales teams to ensure that each RFP, RFQ, and RFI requirement was met. Her experience in capture and proposal management also includes over ten years serving as a managing partner at Ollivian Technologies, where she led the capture and proposal management for all large size IDIQ/BPA opportunities, and single award contracts.

"Significance is laser-focused on its growth and implementing the strategies needed to achieve our goals.  We have been working informally with Nahid for years and have seen the impact she can have on our efforts.  I'm thrilled to have her on-board as a new executive and leader in our organization and am looking forward to the positive impact she will have in the years ahead." said Mary Ahern Snyder, Significance President, and CEO.

Keck has been an exceptional performer throughout her career and her awards include the Secret Weapon Award, Most Persistent Award, and U.S. Air Force Manas MTC Proposal Team Award.  She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Bowie State University and resides in Haymarket, VA with her husband David and daughter Sophie.

About Significance Inc.
Significance Inc. is designated an Economically-Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business with offices in Old Town Alexandria, VA and Annapolis, MD.  Founded in 2014 by Mary Ahern Snyder, the company provides government consulting services in the areas of Financial Management & Audit Support; SAP; Business Systems; Program & Project Management; Emerging Technologies & Cybersecurity; Transformation & Strategy; and Systems Support Training. To learn more, visit www.significanceinc.com

