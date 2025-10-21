NAHQ Celebrates Healthcare Quality Week 2025 with Complimentary Virtual Learning

News provided byNational Association For Healthcare Quality
Oct 21, 2025, 17:29 ET
Daily sessions and poster presentations spotlight the impact of healthcare Quality professionals and fuel the future of Quality as a business strategy
CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality (NAHQ) is proud to host a complimentary virtual learning series in celebration of Healthcare Quality Week (HQW), taking place October 20–24, 2025. This annual event recognizes the vital contributions of healthcare Quality professionals and offers education, tools, and inspiration to advance Quality & Safety in every area of healthcare.
"This year's Healthcare Quality Week celebrates not only the accomplishments of Quality professionals, but also the future we're building together," said Stephanie Mercado, CAE, CPHQ, Chief Executive Officer at NAHQ. "Quality is not just about compliance—it's an effective business strategy. The sessions we've curated will empower professionals to translate Quality into measurable results that drive better care and better business outcomes."
Each daily session provides continuing education credit (CPHQ CE) and features nationally recognized thought leaders addressing today's most critical topics in healthcare Quality, leadership, and innovation:
- From Mess to Success: Elevating Quality to Achieve Healthcare Excellence – presented by Stephanie Mercado, NAHQ
- Navigating the Next Era: Industry Leadership in a Changing Healthcare Landscape – Jonathan Perlin, Joint Commission; Stephanie Mercado, NAHQ
- Navigating Mega Issues & Emerging Trends – Paul Keckley, The Keckley Report
- High-Reliability Abstraction – Stephanie Iorio, American Data Network
- Elevating Quality Leadership – Rebecca Kapphahn, Furst Group; Amy Mills, NuBrick Partners
- CMS Priorities & Implications for Quality & Safety – Dora Hughes, CMS; Stephanie Mercado, NAHQ
- The Next Frontier in Patient Experience – Elizabeth Paskas, Hackensack Meridian Health
Mercado added, "Healthcare Quality Week is about learning and inspiration, but also about community. We invite every professional—whether you're seasoned in Quality or new to the field—to join us, stretch your perspective, and bring ideas back to your organizations."
Registration for all Healthcare Quality Week sessions is complimentary and open now at nahq.org/hqw
About NAHQ
The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is at the forefront of elevating the profession and advancing the discipline of quality & safety across the continuum of care. We set the industry standard through our expert-created, twice-validated Healthcare Quality Competency Framework™ and help individuals and organizations achieve it through educational programming, industry leading data-driven intelligence, and the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ). NAHQ also serves as a welcoming membership community and a trusted partner to 150+ organizations helping build quality infrastructures, workforce planning and professional development programs and quality cultures. Learn more at NAHQ.org.
Media Contact
Evelyn Warren
Director, Public Relations & Communications
[email protected] | 704.488.7690
SOURCE National Association For Healthcare Quality
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article