NAHU Hosts 92nd Annual Convention in Austin, Texas

Healthcare agents and brokers gathered in person to learn, develop and network.

AUSTIN, Texas. , July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU) hosted its 92nd Annual Convention June 25-28 in Austin, Texas. Health insurance professionals from across the country gathered in person and via livestream for a productive, innovative meeting.

This premier industry event focused on training health insurance professionals on how to adapt to the ever-changing regulations of the healthcare industry while also providing opportunities for networking and professional development.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed just how important it is for Americans and their families to have access to quality health coverage and care," said Janet Trautwein, CEO of NAHU. "This year's convention equipped agents and brokers with the tools they need to continue serving their clients to the best of their ability.

"Our theme, 'The Power of Story,' underscored a series of discussions about how professionals can harness their personal narratives to achieve greater levels of success. To that end, the convention featured a collection of fantastic speakers, from leaders in the health insurance industry, to award-winning journalists and best-selling authors. We wanted this message to help our attendees feel empowered and uplifted as they navigate new challenges in the healthcare space."

The convention's 25 breakout sessions covered a range of topics, from key health policy issues like Medicare Advantage trends and debates around price transparency to professional guidance around the "Great Resignation" and preventing burnout.

In addition to these panels and presentations, the convention included a "NAHU Marketplace" expo that showcased innovative new products and services that can provide value to any agent or broker.

The National Association of Health Underwriters represents 100,000 professional health insurance agents and brokers who provide insurance for millions of Americans. NAHU is headquartered in Washington, DC.

