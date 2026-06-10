NAI Burns Scalo Grows Florida Market Share, Announces Major Expansion into Southwest Florida with Key Acquisition

This evolution underscores the firm's commitment to building a full-service platform in Florida. Since announcing the opening of its Tampa office in March of 2025, NAI Burns Scalo has experienced tremendous growth, offering brokerage, property management, development, construction, and advisory services – including receivership and capital markets. In July of 2025, the firm brought on longtime Florida real estate leader Tim Rivers to lead and grow the organization's Florida operations. The Tampa office has continued to gain momentum, providing a scalable foundation that supports NAI Burns Scalo's expanded presence across Florida's Gulf Coast. Rivers will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the organization.

Beyond expanding service capabilities, the acquisition reflects NAI Burns Scalo's long-term commitment to investing in the Southwest Florida market. As owners, developers, and operators of commercial real estate, the firm deploys capital with a focus on durable assets that support business growth and long-term economic stability. By investing directly in the communities it serves, NAI Burns Scalo brings an ownership mindset that supports sustained, long-term growth in the Fort Myers market.

"Florida represents a key market in our strategic national growth, and this expansion reflects the strength of our fully integrated platform," said Brian Walker, President of NAI Burns Scalo. "By combining a strong local presence with our experience as investors and developers, we are well positioned to pursue new opportunities through both ground-up development and the acquisition of existing assets, while bringing capital and a long-term ownership perspective to the market."

"NAI Burns Scalo provides an enhanced platform characterized by greater integration, diversification, and connectivity, along with a broader suite of services not previously available in the Southwest Florida market," said Tim Rivers, Executive Managing Director-Florida at NAI Burns Scalo.

"This partnership represents an exciting new chapter for our company, our clients, and the Southwest Florida market," said Gary Tasman. "By aligning with NAI Burns Scalo and the broader NAI platform, we are combining deep local market expertise with expanded capital, development, and investment capabilities that enhance how we serve our clients. Just as important, there is a strong alignment in culture and values, with a shared commitment to relationships, long-term thinking, and the communities in which we operate. With access to a vertically integrated platform and national reach, we are well positioned to continue growing thoughtfully and delivering exceptional outcomes across Southwest Florida."

NAI Burns Scalo offers unique services to the marketplace as the firm owns and operates several million square feet of commercial real estate property in western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and now Florida, bringing a hands-on investment perspective, development expertise, and a focus on long-term value creation to its continued growth across Florida.

"This expansion reflects the strength of our team and the experience we bring as principals who have invested in our own capital. That perspective shapes how we advise clients and differentiate our platform. We focus on educating our professionals on the 'why' behind investment real estate, not just the transaction, with a commitment to creating and preserving equity value every day," said Jim Scalo, CEO of NAI Burns Scalo.

NAI Burns Scalo's investment in Florida shows a demonstrated commitment to growth, succession planning, expansion, and diversification. The model combines deep local expertise with access to capital, reinforced by more than 70 years of NAI Burns Scalo's performance across market cycles. Just as important, the firm has consistently delivered on its market commitments.

About NAI Burns Scalo

NAI Burns Scalo, an investment and advisory organization headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integral part of NAI Global, which spans over 325 offices across 55 countries. Currently with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, their strategic positioning ensures exceptional outcomes for clients with access to over 6,000 professionals worldwide. With over 100 dedicated specialists, NAI Burns Scalo seamlessly integrates into this expansive network, excelling both locally and globally. Since 1956, the organization has been at the forefront of providing commercial real estate services such as brokerage, property management, development, and construction. We've learned the ropes, navigated the tides, and honed expertise that only comes from over six decades of experience. This is more than just finding a commercial space for your business. It's about delivering life-changing real estate experiences to propel you forward. For more information, see Naiburnsscalo.com.

SOURCE NAI Burns Scalo