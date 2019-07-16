NAI Carolantic Realty Continues on Growth Path with New Broker Hire

"CNBC just named North Carolina third for America's Top States for business for 2019, and cities in our region are consistently ranked on the 'best places' to live, work, start a business, create a startup, launch a tech career and many other lists," said Jimmy Barnes, SIOR, President of NAI Carolantic Realty. "We will continue to grow to meet the needs of our clients and the region overall, and we're excited that Nadine will be a big part of that. She will be working with our office team with a primary focus on the office/medical sector."

"NAI Carolantic has a great culture," said Pittman. "The people are dynamic and the team spirit is unmatched. I look forward to leveraging my background assessing the needs of clients to connect companies with the right space that serves them and their clients."

Pittman brings a wealth of corporate experience having formerly worked for Wells Fargo in their Corporate and Investment Bank. She has also held various Process Improvement consulting roles in a number of industries, including health care and has worked with one of the triangle's major health care systems. She has a Master of International Business Studies from the University of South Carolina and a BA in Political Science and Psychology from UNC-Chapel Hill.

About NAI Carolantic Realty

NAI Carolantic is the area's leading commercial real estate firm with 16 brokers, a full-service property management division, and an experienced marketing and research division. Established in 1972, NAI Carolantic is a local office of NAI Global, one of the largest real estate service providers worldwide. NAI has over 6,000 real estate professionals in over 375 offices around the world with regional management, global infrastructure, best practices and technology to provide clients with consistent, quality results.

