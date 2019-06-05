NAI Carolantic Realty Responds to Growing Customer Needs with New Broker Hire
Jun 05, 2019, 09:00 ET
RALEIGH, N.C., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NAI Carolantic Realty, the Triangle's leading commercial real estate firm, is pleased to announce that Jamie Newell, a 13-year industry veteran, is now part of the brokerage team based in the company's Raleigh office.
"Jamie has a true passion for commercial real estate, particularly the industrial sector," said Jimmy Barnes, President of NAI Carolantic Realty. "She thrives in a fast-paced environment and has the right amount of experience and energy needed to join our stellar group of industry-leading brokers."
"I'm thrilled to be joining the firm," said Newell. "I've always viewed NAI Carolantic as the powerhouse brokerage firm of Raleigh. It's the most renowned. I look forward to working with the firm's industrial team and will focus on Advanced Technology Manufacturers and others in the automotive, consumer goods, and food and beverage sectors."
Prior to joining NAI Carolantic, Newell resided in Nashville, Tennessee, and was owner of Artemis Consulting Services, where she assisted clients with business development and site selection needs within the automotive industry. She previously led business development for geotechnical and civil engineering companies in Nashville and Raleigh, operating across several sectors, including Industrial.
About NAI Carolantic Realty
NAI Carolantic is the area's leading commercial real estate firm with 16 brokers, a full-service property management division, and an experienced marketing and research division. Established in 1972, NAI Carolantic is a local office of NAI Global, one of the largest real estate service providers worldwide. NAI has over 7,000 real estate professionals in over 400 offices around the world with regional management, global infrastructure, best practices and technology to provide clients with consistent, quality results.
