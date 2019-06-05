NAI Carolantic Realty Responds to Growing Customer Needs with New Broker Hire

"I'm thrilled to be joining the firm," said Newell. "I've always viewed NAI Carolantic as the powerhouse brokerage firm of Raleigh. It's the most renowned. I look forward to working with the firm's industrial team and will focus on Advanced Technology Manufacturers and others in the automotive, consumer goods, and food and beverage sectors."

Prior to joining NAI Carolantic, Newell resided in Nashville, Tennessee, and was owner of Artemis Consulting Services, where she assisted clients with business development and site selection needs within the automotive industry. She previously led business development for geotechnical and civil engineering companies in Nashville and Raleigh, operating across several sectors, including Industrial.

About NAI Carolantic Realty

NAI Carolantic is the area's leading commercial real estate firm with 16 brokers, a full-service property management division, and an experienced marketing and research division. Established in 1972, NAI Carolantic is a local office of NAI Global, one of the largest real estate service providers worldwide. NAI has over 7,000 real estate professionals in over 400 offices around the world with regional management, global infrastructure, best practices and technology to provide clients with consistent, quality results.

