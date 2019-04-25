NAI TALCOR Leases 15,000+ SF to Akerman Law Firm at 201 E. Park Avenue

NAI TALCOR Principal and managing broker E. Edward Murray, Jr., based in the company's Tallahassee office, represented the lessor, Park Monroe, LLC in the transaction. Matthew Cheezem, Managing Director of JLL, represented the lessee.

"201 E. Park Avenue is the premier class A building in downtown," said Ed Murray, Principal and Managing Broker of NAI TALCOR. "We are excited that Akerman has decided to join the tenants at 201. We can't wait to see their name on the side of the building."

Murray adds: "Akerman is one of several new tenants at 201, joining Ballard Partners, Panza, Maurer & Maynard, Tal Search Group, and Il Lusso, Tallahassee's upscale Italian steakhouse."

201 E. Park Avenue is a newly constructed office building located in downtown Tallahassee featuring class A amenities. Other NAI TALCOR team members who worked in leasing to Akerman Law Firm included, Lori Campbell, Director of Property Management and Jessica Halleck, licensed Realtor.

NAI TALCOR consist of 70 team members including 30 licensed commercial sales advisors and is the leader in the North Florida, South Georgia and South Alabama markets. NAI TALCOR is a full service commercial real estate brokerage, property management, development and construction management firm. Providing commercial real estate services since 1990, NAI TALCOR has steadily grown by meeting client needs and partnering with others to promote mutual growth and prosperity in all aspects of commercial property ownership.

NAI TALCOR clients receive global reach with local expertise. Whether real estate requirements are in one market or many, we help our clients understand the market, acquire, dispose of, develop or manage their property with ease.

To learn more, visit www.TALCOR.com or www.naiglobal.com

CONTACT: Jessica Drake, jdrake@talcor.com, 850-224-2300

SOURCE NAI TALCOR

Related Links

http://www.naitalcor.com/

