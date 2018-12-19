NAIAS, PNC Foundation to Spark Imagination in Preschoolers at 9th Annual "PNC Grow Up Great Day"

DETROIT, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) and the PNC Foundation will provide over 400 Detroit Public Schools (DPS) pre-K students with an innovative and fun way to think about cars and the auto show at "PNC Grow Up Great Day" on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019.

Ric Devore, PNC regional president for Detroit and Southeast Michigan, will kick off the 9th Annual "PNC Grow Up Great Day" event, which is part of PNC Grow Up Great ®, a $350 million, multi-year, bilingual initiative to promote early childhood education.

The day will include a wide range of hands-on educational activities focusing on science, technology, reading, engineering arts and mathematics (STREAM). Preschool students will participate in a coloring contest, a Lego car-building project, plenty of age-appropriate and entertaining workshops on the show floor and a group photo to remember their special day at the NAIAS. Walkaround Elmo from Sesame Street® will also make a special appearance.

"PNC's support of 'PNC Grow Up Great Day' reflects our strong corporate commitment to early childhood education in Detroit and communities served by PNC," said DeVore. "Over the past nine years, PNC has brought more than 3,400 DPS preschool students to this world-class show in an effort to spark an interest in math and science at an early age."

"PNC Grow Up Great Day" students will begin their NAIAS adventure a few days before their actual visit, with in-class lesson plans building momentum for their trip to the show. After the visit, students will be able to share their experiences with others when they put together their very own field trip report.

Each preschool student will leave the auto show with a copy of the book, "Pincy's Auto Show Adventures," and a stuffed animal version of the lovable canine. Pincy was created by NAIAS to encourage youngsters to learn about automobiles and the auto show in a fun and entertaining way.

"The youngsters of today will be our future automotive leaders of tomorrow," said 2019 NAIAS Chairman Bill Golling. "They may be at our show coloring with crayons now, but someday the wonderful imagination ignited here could translate into designing, engineering and building mobility solutions that will change our way of life in the future."

Capping off the fun day at the show, one lucky preschooler will be randomly selected to take home a new booster seat.

About the PNC Foundation

The PNC Foundation, which receives its principal funding from The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE: PNC), actively supports organizations that provide services for the benefit of communities in which it has a significant presence. The foundation focuses its philanthropic mission on early childhood education and community and economic development, which includes the arts and culture. Through Grow Up Great, its signature cause that began in 2004, PNC has created a $350 million, multi-year initiative to help prepare children from birth to age 5 for success in school and life.

About the North American International Auto Show

In its 31st year as an international event, the NAIAS is the most influential annual automotive event in the world. NAIAS is where future mobility innovations meet the pavement. With the largest concentration of the world's top automotive and technology executives, designers, engineers and thought leaders, NAIAS serves as the global stage for companies to debut brand-defining vehicles and industry-shaping announcements. NAIAS is unmatched in the industry in presenting six unique shows in one, including: The Gallery, an ultra-luxury automotive event, AutoMobili-D, an inside look at future mobility platforms, Press Preview, Industry Preview, Charity Preview and then concluding with a nine-day Public Show.

For more information, visit naias.com.

2019 NAIAS Dates:

The Gallery: Saturday, January 12

Press Preview: Monday – Tuesday, January 14-15

AutoMobili-D: Monday – Thursday, January 14-17

Industry Preview: Wednesday – Thursday, January 16-17

Charity Preview: Friday, January 18

Public Show: Saturday – Sunday, January 19-27

SOURCE North American International Auto Show

