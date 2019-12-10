NAIAS Seeks Thought Leaders for 2020 Show

DETROIT, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're a leader in the automotive and mobility industry who'd like to share your insights and groundbreaking innovations with thousands of international media and industry executives, the 2020 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) welcomes you to join in the conversation.

Dynamic mobility experts are invited to apply for consideration as keynote presenters or panelists at the totally reimagined AutoMobili-D, Powered by PlanetM, during NAIAS, June 9-11, 2020. Corporations and organizations are also welcome to apply to sponsor a panel.

Now in its fourth year, AutoMobili-D, Powered by PlanetM has become a significant showcase for mobility innovations and industry-shaping news. The 2019 AutoMobili-D saw a 46 percent increase in exhibitors from around the world, featuring 215 different brands with 65 startups, in addition to global automakers, suppliers, universities and government organizations.

In 2020, the AutoMobili-D Exhibition, Powered by PlanetM, will be integrated into the main show floor, along-side OEM's. The event serves as the global stage for companies to showcase innovations and new technology, and network with those who are moving mobility forward.

Attendees should expect the AutoMobili-D Speaker Series, Powered by Planet M, to feature powerful programming with insights from some of the best minds and most prominent voices in the mobility space – from C-level executives and entrepreneurs to designers, researchers and academics. Automakers, suppliers and tech giants will discuss every facet of the ever-evolving industry, with content focused on emerging mobility technologies, urban mobility, ride-sharing, smart cities, workforce development, cybersecurity, public and private partnerships, and much more.

To apply as a speaker, panelist or to host a panel, visit naias.com/automobili-d/speaker-series, complete the application and submit it for review and consideration. Individuals and companies selected will be contacted in March 2020. Companies exhibiting at AutoMobili-D, Powered by PlanetM, will receive priority when selecting speakers.

About the North American International Auto Show

Now in its 32nd year as an international event, the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) is the most influential annual automotive event in the world. NAIAS is where future mobility innovations meet the pavement. With the largest concentration of the world's top automotive and technology executives, designers, engineers and thought leaders, NAIAS serves as the global stage for companies to debut brand-defining vehicles, offer product ride-and-drives and announce industry-shaping plans. Starting in 2020, the reimagined show will be held in June, allowing exhibitors to take advantage of indoor and outdoor venues. NAIAS is the only event of its kind to present six unique shows in one, including: The Gallery, an ultra-luxury automotive event; Press Preview, an opportunity for automakers to debut new products and technology; AutoMobili-D, an inside look at future mobility platforms; Industry Preview, a one-of-a-kind networking opportunity on the show floor; Charity Preview, the largest annual single-night fundraiser across the globe; and then concluding with an eight-day Public Show. For more information, visit naias.com.

About PlanetM

PlanetM is a partnership of mobility organizations, communities, educational institutions, research and development, and government agencies working together to develop and deploy the mobility technologies driving the future. Available to any mobility-focused company or investor, PlanetM is a no-cost, concierge service that connects startups, businesses and communities to Michigan's mobility ecosystem — the people, places and resources dedicated to the evolution of transportation mobility. Michigan has always been the leader of the automotive industry, and as transportation technologies continue to evolve in amazing ways, Michigan continues to lead the way. Visit PlanetM.com to learn more.

2020 NAIAS Dates:

The Gallery: Sunday, June 7

Press Preview: Tuesday, June 9 – Wednesday, June 10

AutoMobili-D: Tuesday, June 9 – Thursday, June 11

Industry Preview: Wednesday, June 10 – Thursday, June 11

Charity Preview: Friday, June 12

Public Show: Saturday, June 13 – Saturday, June 20

