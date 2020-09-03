NAIAS Taps Industry Ties and Builds on Heritage as the Preeminent Global Stage for the Auto Industry with Q'd Up Mobility - A New Thought Leadership Series

DETROIT, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) is expanding to provide a virtual stage to hear from automotive and mobility industry leaders through a new thought leadership series – Q'd Up Mobility.

The monthly web-based series, which begins in September, will serve as a platform for the industry's top executives, experts and analysts to discuss their latest insights and share mobility innovations. It will give all NAIAS stakeholders —manufacturers, suppliers, service providers, and auto enthusiasts—the ability to hear from the industry's best minds.

"Our show has long been a catalyst for industry-shaping news, showcasing leading automakers and mobility innovators and attracting global media. These longstanding relationships provide us with a unique brand that sets the stage for Q'd Up Mobility, which will serve as a premier virtual venue for everything auto and mobility," said NAIAS Executive Director Rod Alberts. "We've already lined up a roster of leading industry speakers for Q'd Up Mobility as we build momentum towards our next show in June 2021."

NAIAS has also formed a marketing partnership with the Automotive Press Association (APA) and Society of Automotive Analysts (SAA) to cross-promote programming in the months ahead.

"As soon as the three organizations began talking, it became clear that it would be beneficial for all of us to work together to leverage our networks to promote premium content that provides value for the members of each organization," APA President Todd Lassa and SAA President Scott Tappan said in a joint statement.

Q'd Up Mobility will provide a glimpse into what the now canceled 2020 show had queued up for guests. The idea emerged from the tremendous industry interest for AutoMobili-D, NAIAS's mobility showcase for technology displays and thought leadership, before the spread of COVID-19 led to the cancelation of the 2020 NAIAS. This year's AutoMobili-D was set to feature more than 150 speakers covering leading-edge technology and internationally renowned thought leaders in mobility, a perfect complement to the show's leadership in vehicle debuts.

In addition to the monthly premiere events, Q'd Up Mobility will also feature additional, shorter virtual discussions and interviews. The addition of Q'd Up Mobility is a natural addition to NAIAS' family of seven events that also includes Motor Bella, The Gallery, Press Preview, AutoMobili-D, Industry Preview, Charity Preview and the Public Show.

"We realized there was an opportunity to channel the enthusiasm for our show into a series of virtual events," said Doug North, Chairman of 2021 NAIAS. "What was truly gratifying was the immense interest that we discovered as we began reaching out to potential partners for this series of events."

Dr. Martin Fischer, president of ZF North America and member of the board of management, will be first to take part in Q'd Up Mobility on September 22. Fischer will open a window into the business strategy that is not only steering a 100-year-old automotive supplier through a global pandemic but is also helping to transform the organization into a global leader in autonomy, integrated vehicle safety, electrification and vehicle motion control technologies.

"The automotive industry is no stranger to adversity but none of us could have predicted the severity of this pandemic, just like we cannot predict the ripple effects or an ending," said Fischer. "However, the companies who have learned to navigate crisis situations are finding ways to keep the spirit of innovation alive as we look beyond Covid-19 toward the clean and safe mobility future we had envisioned in 2019."

"Historically, NAIAS has been an invaluable forum for ZF to showcase its technologies to customers and the world, and we are happy to take part in this important industry discussion so that we can continue to stay connected and learn from each other during these extraordinary times."

