NAIC Announces a Special Edition of The Regulators on Race and Insurance

This special episode is guest hosted by Connecticut Commissioner Andrew Mais and discusses racial equality in how insurance products are delivered and sold, and racial diversity within the insurance industry. His guests are: California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara; New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride; Aflac Chief Executive Officer, Dan Amos; and Consumer Advocate and Chair of the Connecticut Insurance Department Subcommittee on Big Data, Sonja Larkin-Thorne.

"This podcast is just one of the many conversations that commissioners are having about how we can work together to identify and address biases," said Mais. "Advancing issues related to racial equity requires talking openly about Race and Insurance practices, even if the conversations are difficult."

The Regulators podcast is available on NAIC.org, Apple or the choice platform you use to access podcasts.

