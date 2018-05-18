NAIC Congratulates Members Ranked Among the World's Largest Private Equity Firms

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P.

HarbourVest Partners, LLC

JP Morgan Asset Management

Neuberger Berman

One Rock Capital Partners, LLC

Palladium Equity Partners, LLC

Siris Capital Group, LLC

Sycamore Partners

Vista Equity Partners

Vistria Group, LP

"The NAIC is proud to see such growth among our members and applauds them on their fundraising successes," says Robert L. Greene, President & CEO, "Having so many firms ranked among the world's largest underscores the talent and capabilities within private equity's diverse communities."

About the NAIC: Based in Washington, DC, the National Association of Investment Companies (www.naicpe.com) was founded in 1971. Comprised of more than 50 member firms representing over $90 billion in assets under management, it is now the largest network of diverse-owned private equity firms and hedge funds in the United States.

