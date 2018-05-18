NAIC Congratulates Members Ranked Among the World's Largest Private Equity Firms

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC) congratulates its 10 member firms named to the PEI 300, Private Equity International's list of the world's biggest private equity firms. The list, which is based on how much capital raised over the last five years, represents a collective fundraising total of $1.5 trillion.
NAIC member firms named to the PEI 300 include:
- Clearlake Capital Group, L.P.
- HarbourVest Partners, LLC
- JP Morgan Asset Management
- Neuberger Berman
- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC
- Palladium Equity Partners, LLC
- Siris Capital Group, LLC
- Sycamore Partners
- Vista Equity Partners
- Vistria Group, LP
"The NAIC is proud to see such growth among our members and applauds them on their fundraising successes," says Robert L. Greene, President & CEO, "Having so many firms ranked among the world's largest underscores the talent and capabilities within private equity's diverse communities."
About the NAIC: Based in Washington, DC, the National Association of Investment Companies (www.naicpe.com) was founded in 1971. Comprised of more than 50 member firms representing over $90 billion in assets under management, it is now the largest network of diverse-owned private equity firms and hedge funds in the United States.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Alan Hughes
917-993-3842
ahughes@naicpe.com
SOURCE National Association of Investment Companies
