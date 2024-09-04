NAIC Expands Opportunities for Diverse Women in Alternatives with Landmark Fellowship Program

WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC) announced the successful conclusion of the third cohort of the Women in Alternatives UP Fellowship Program, a flagship initiative designed to advance the professional development and networks of mid-career ethnically diverse women in the alternative investments industry. NAIC's 2024 fellowship program expanded to 23 participants, nearly doubling the number of the previous cohort.

Specifically tailored for women with 7-12 years of experience who are committed to advancing their careers in alternative investments, the UP Fellowship is a crucial component of NAIC's broader "Women in Alternatives In, Up & Beyond" initiative that addresses the need for greater representation of diverse female professionals at all career levels.

The six-month UP Fellowship launched with the UPLift Retreat in Washington DC, where attendees fostered deep connections and lasting professional bonds, which are crucial for women of color navigating the complexities of the alternatives sector. The event commenced on an inspiring note, with Daphne Dufresne, Managing Partner of GenNx360 Capital Partners and NAIC Board Member, opening her home for an intimate mixer and engaging in a heartfelt fireside chat with NAIC Chief Operating Officer Carmen Ortiz-McGhee.

Throughout the 6-month program, UP Fellowship participants engaged in a series of monthly webinars that addressed mental health, personal branding, leadership-style development, and more. The program provided unique access to senior-level women executives from top U.S. private equity, private credit, and venture capital firms, who not only served as program mentors but continue to play a key role in helping NAIC develop a pipeline of women of color poised to advance to senior and executive positions. Among them: Jeri Harman, Founder and Chairman and former CEO of Avante Capital Partners; Maura Riley Kennedy, Managing Director at Neuberger Berman; and Leslie Zamora-Murguia, Managing Director at TPG.

The UP Fellowship Program is not just about opening doors; it's about equipping diverse women with the tools, mentorship, and networks they need to excel in alternative investments. "We're redefining the landscape of an industry long seen as inaccessible, proving that when given the right support, these talented women succeed and drive innovation and results in the firms they join," says Carmen Ortiz-McGhee, NAIC's Chief Operating Officer. "This initiative is about creating lasting impact and fostering a new generation of trailblazers."

NAIC thanks the firms that support our Women In Alternatives programs, including the American Investment Council (AIC), TPG and UBS. Their generous support allows us to continue programs such as the Up Fellowship that help increase female representation in the alternative investment industry.

About the National Association of Investment Companies

Celebrating more than 53 years of advocacy and performance, the National Association of Investment Companies (www.naicpe.com) is the trade association and largest network of diverse- and women-owned alternative investment firms. NAIC's membership comprises more than 190 diverse-owned alternative investment firms that collectively manage over $434 billion in assets under management. NAIC member firms invest with more than 1,300 portfolio companies globally and consistently generate superior returns that help fuel the growth of the retirement and asset management industries.

