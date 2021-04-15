NAIC Launches Home Inventory App

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) today announced the launch of its Home Inventory App. The NAIC Home Inventory App makes it easy for consumers to create and protect a record of their belongings and offers tips on disaster preparation and filing claims.

The NAIC Home Inventory App features the ability to:

NAIC Debuts Home Inventory App

group belongings by category

scan barcodes for accuracy

upload and export photos with ease

find disaster preparation advice

review information about filing insurance claims

The NAIC Home Inventory App can be accessed from the App Store and Google Play .

SOURCE National Association of Insurance Commissioners

