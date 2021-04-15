NAIC Launches Home Inventory App
National Association of Insurance Commissioners
Apr 15, 2021, 12:50 ET
WASHINGTON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) today announced the launch of its Home Inventory App. The NAIC Home Inventory App makes it easy for consumers to create and protect a record of their belongings and offers tips on disaster preparation and filing claims.
The NAIC Home Inventory App features the ability to:
- group belongings by category
- scan barcodes for accuracy
- upload and export photos with ease
- find disaster preparation advice
- review information about filing insurance claims
The NAIC Home Inventory App can be accessed from the App Store and Google Play.
