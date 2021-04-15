NAIC Launches Home Inventory App

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) today announced the launch of its Home Inventory App. The NAIC Home Inventory App makes it easy for consumers to create and protect a record of their belongings and offers tips on disaster preparation and filing claims.

The NAIC Home Inventory App features the ability to:

  • group belongings by category
  • scan barcodes for accuracy
  • upload and export photos with ease
  • find disaster preparation advice
  • review information about filing insurance claims

The NAIC Home Inventory App can be accessed from the App Store and Google Play.

