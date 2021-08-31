NAIC Now Accepting Applicants for 2022 Consumer Representatives

Established in 1992, the Consumer Participation Program promotes consumer representation and interaction with the NAIC members by providing a way for individuals who are qualified consumer representatives of consumer organizations to participate in NAIC meetings. The NAIC defines a consumer organization as a national, state, or local organization that serves to protect the interests of consumers as they relate to the regulation of insurance.

"This year marks 29 years that the Consumer Participation Program has been helping position the voice of the consumer at the forefront as state regulators address priorities that impact consumers," said Colorado Insurance Commissioner and Chair of the Consumer Participation Program Committee, Michael Conway.

One option for individuals to participate in the Consumer Participation Program is for the NAIC to provide funding in the form of travel expense reimbursement. In order to qualify for such funding, an individual candidate shall have a commitment to representing consumer interests in insurance regulation, be willing to fully participate in NAIC national meetings and related conference calls, have demonstrated expertise and experience on insurance-related issues addressed by the NAIC, and require NAIC funding in order to fully participate in NAIC national meetings and conference calls. An individual candidate must not have obligations or commitments to an industry that conflict with his/her responsibilities to represent consumer interests.

"Consumer protection is at the core of the NAIC's mission. Consumer Representatives offer unique and diverse perspectives critical to helping guide decisions that impact consumers and I encourage candidates to apply," said NAIC President and Florida Commissioner of Insurance, David Altmaier.

The following link to the NAIC website provides additional information about the NAIC's Consumer Participation Program and describes the application process to be appointed as either a funded or unfunded consumer representative: http://www.naic.org/consumer_participation.htm.

Individuals who do not need funding may apply to participate in the Consumer Participation Program as an unfunded consumer representative.

The application deadline is 5:00 pm Central Time on Oct. 31, 2021. All applicants are required to complete the application, sign the Conflict-of-Interest Statement, and attach all documents requested. Applicants will be selected in December and notified prior to the Spring National Meeting in 2022.

