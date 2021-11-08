NAIC Report Show 2020 Premiums Grew 29.1% as Cyberthreats Rise

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) released its Cyber Insurance report, utilizing data found within the Cyber Supplement, as well as alien surplus lines data collected through the NAIC's International Insurance Department. The 2020 data shows a cybersecurity insurance market of roughly $4.1 billion reflecting an increase of 29.1% from the prior year. Insurers writing standalone cybersecurity insurance products reported approximately $2.58 billion in direct written premiums, and those writing cybersecurity insurance as part of a package policy reported roughly $1.49 billion in direct written premiums.