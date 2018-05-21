NAIC Roadshow to Connect Diverse-Owned Firms with DC Institutional Investors

Hosted by the National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC), the institutions represented at the Institutional Investor Roadshow include the District of Columbia Retirement Board; Georgetown University Investment Office; Howard University; Montgomery County Public Schools; National Railroad Retirement Investment Trust; and the Smithsonian Institution.

NAIC's Institutional Investor Roadshows visit various US cities to meet with local institutional investors and government officials to discuss manager performance, investment strategies, emerging manager programs, and to dispel outmoded perceptions about compromising performance when utilizing diverse managers. Many diverse-owned investment firms have generated stellar returns despite being overlooked by many institutional investors – even those located in racially diverse cities. Several factors continue to severely limit the number and dollar amount of funds entrusted to these investment professionals, including a lack of diversity at upper administrative levels within these retirement plans.

"Several independent studies have shown that diverse managers are more likely to outperform their benchmarks," says Robert L. Greene, President & CEO of the NAIC. "These Roadshows help connect institutional investors with outstanding fund managers."

About the NAIC: Based in Washington, DC, the National Association of Investment Companies (www.naicpe.com) was founded in 1971. Comprised of more than 50 member firms representing over $90 billion in assets under management, it is now the largest network of diverse-owned private equity firms and hedge funds in the United States.

