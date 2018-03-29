NAIC Roadshows Connect Diverse-Owned Investment Firms with Institutions

Hosted by the National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC), the institutions represented at the Detroit Institutional Investor Roadshow included: UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust, City of Detroit General Retirement System, City of Detroit Police and Fire Retirement System, Michigan Department of Treasury, Kresge Investments, Rocaton Investment Advisors and DTE Energy. Collectively, the retirement plans represent more than $160 billion in assets under management.

NAIC's Institutional Investor Roadshows visit various US cities to meet with local institutional investors and government officials to discuss manager performance, investment strategies and emerging manager programs. Many diverse-owned investment firms have generated stellar returns despite being overlooked by many institutional investors – even those located in racially diverse cities. Several factors continue to severely limit the number and dollar amount of funds entrusted to these investment professionals, including a lack of diversity at upper administrative levels within these retirement plans.

"This isn't about social investing. NAIC members are focused solely on generating top returns," says Robert L. Greene, President & CEO of NAIC. "Our Roadshows help bridge the gap between institutional investors and the high-performing diverse managers who can improve the performance of their retirement plans for the hard-working people who contribute to them."

About the NAIC: The National Association of Investment Companies (www.naicpe.com) was founded in 1971. Comprised of nearly 50 member firms representing over $90 billion in assets under management, it is now the largest network of diverse-owned private equity firms and hedge funds in the United States.

