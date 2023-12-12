NAIC Welcomes Harland R. Abraham as Vice President of Development

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC), the largest network of diverse-owned alternative investment firms, announced the appointment of Harland R. Abraham as Vice President of Development. In this new NAIC role, Abraham will drive NAIC's growth objectives, identify new business opportunities, and foster key partnerships to strengthen NAIC's presence in the industry.

Before joining NAIC, Abraham served as the Chief Business Development Officer at INROADS, Inc., a non-profit organization that offers talented, underrepresented youth a pathway from high school to college and throughout their careers. At INROADS, Abraham demonstrated exceptional leadership in Strategic Account Management, Business Development, the Financial Services Institute (FSI), Government Sector, and Talent Management. Abraham also served as Vice President in the Public and Taft-Hartley Funds Division, Corporate & Institutional Services, for The Northern Trust Company in Chicago, IL and Washington, DC.

Abraham began his professional career as an electrical engineer for Reliance Electric Company in Cleveland and co-invented and engineered a medical device that earned a U.S. Patent. A graduate of Cleveland State University's Fenn College of Engineering (now the Washkewicz College of Engineering) with a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering, Abraham is a key member of the NAIC executive leadership team who will help accelerate the association's growth trajectory.

"I am excited to join the NAIC team, and I look forward to engaging with our current sponsors and partners," said Abraham. "The NAIC has experienced robust growth. I plan to contribute to that success by bringing on additional new partnerships and sponsors that will allow NAIC to accelerate the expansion of its positive impact in the alternative investment space."

NAIC's multi-year Corporate Partnerships and Premier Sponsors support the robust suite of impactful programs and resources available to the association's nearly 200 diverse-led member firms. "Having worked with Harland Abraham for many years, I am excited to add his experience, talent and passion for diversity to NAIC's new business development efforts," said Robert L. Greene, President and CEO.

About the National Association of Investment Companies

Celebrating more than 52 years of advocacy and performance, the National Association of Investment Companies (www.naicpe.com) is the trade association and largest network of diverse- and women-owned alternative investment firms. NAIC's membership comprises 194 diverse-owned alternative investment firms that collectively manage over $389 billion in assets under management. NAIC member firms invest with over 3,100 portfolio companies globally, and consistently generate superior returns that help fuel the growth of the retirement and asset management industries.

