NAIC's NextGen Symposium Empowers a New Generation of Diverse- and Women-Owned Alternative Investment Firms

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC) will hold its 2024 NextGen Symposium from February 1 until April 4, 2024. This industry-leading 9-week virtual training program was designed to prepare women and ethnically diverse professionals to build successful alternative investment firms.

NAIC launched the NextGen Symposium in 2019 to fill a void in the marketplace for a resource to help diverse first-time fund managers succeed. NAIC is the only organization in the alternative asset management space that has assembled a faculty of industry-leading experts to deliver robust training specifically to help diverse professionals start firms and raise capital.

NAIC leverages its vast network of alternative investment member firms, institutional investors, and service providers to deliver a unique and informative experience. The nine weekly sessions are led by industry-leading experts, including successful firm founders and institutional investors, who provide insights on building and scaling a firm and effectively navigating the process of raising capital. The sessions comprise 16 modules that cover topics that include structuring a firm, establishing a track record, managing P&L, risk mitigation, compliance and legal considerations, and more.

James Tieng, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Lumos Capital Group, a growth equity investment firm focused on education and human capital development, is a NextGen participant. Tieng says he benefited from the comprehensiveness of topics covered by high-level experts. "The NextGen series really gave us access to a wonderful assortment of experts," says Tieng. "It even gave us access to limited partners to understand what LPs are looking for as they back investment firms like Lumos."

There has been unparalleled growth in the number of first-time funds raised by diverse alternative asset managers since NAIC's NextGen Symposium launched five years ago. The NextGen Symposium has contributed to that growth by providing diverse firms with the tools to succeed. "As a leader in the diverse alternative investments space, NAIC is excited to provide comprehensive information, tools, and resources to position the next generation of asset management firms for success in a competitive marketplace," says Robert L. Greene, NAIC's President & CEO. "We continue to expand our industry-leading programs and initiatives that provide access to capital and fuel industry growth."

NAIC's 2024 NextGen Symposium is sponsored by Akin Gump, GCM Grosvenor, Greenberg Traurig, Kirkland & Ellis, and Neuberger Berman.

For more information about NextGen, visit https://naicpe.com/programs/nextgen-symposium/

About the National Association of Investment Companies

Celebrating more than 53 years of advocacy and performance, the National Association of Investment Companies (www.naicpe.com) is the trade association and largest network of diverse- and women-owned alternative investment firms. NAIC's membership comprises more than 194 diverse-owned alternative investment firms that collectively manage over $406 billion in assets under management. NAIC member firms invest with more than 2,000 portfolio companies globally and consistently generate superior returns that help fuel the growth of the retirement and asset management industries.

