NAIC's Paradigm Changers Internship Program is Building a Pathway for Women to Pursue Careers in Alternatives

The National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC) is pleased to announce the 2024 cohort of Paradigm Changers interns. Launched in 2021, NAIC's Paradigm Changers Internship Program was designed to create opportunities for ethnically diverse women to explore careers in the alternatives industry through a combination of training and career development sessions and an immersive summer internship.

The Paradigm Changers Internship Program kicked off in March in Washington, DC, where participants got to know each other and learned more about the program. This session was followed by eight weeks of virtual training sessions that provided participants with industry knowledge and technical skills required to succeed in the alternative investments industry.

After completing the training, interns will participate in 10-week compensated internships at one of the 2024 Paradigm Changers host firms: American Investment Council, Avance Investment Management, Avante Capital Partners, Baron Valley, Brasa Capital Management, Corsair Capital, GCM Grosvenor, Hamilton Lane, Leeds Illuminate, Lightspring Capital Partners, Neuberger Berman, and PAI Partners. These alternative investment firms are committed to helping increase the representation of diverse women in the industry.

Improved recruitment efforts this year led to a robust 104% increase in program applicants. We are excited to announce the 15 women who were selected to participate in NAIC's 2024 Paradigm Changers Internship Program:

Naomi Alexander , University of Michigan

, Bridget Asante , Columbia University

, Joadan Demissew , Columbia University

, Sofia Douki , University of Chicago

, Priya Gandhi , Columbia University

, Tracy Gonsalves , University of North Carolina

, Mtab Habib , University of Pennsylvania

, Lindsey Huang , Amherst College

, Maya Kini , University of Chicago

, Jamie Milton , Harvard University

, Sumaya Mohamed , University of Minnesota, Twin-Cities

, Griselda Pereyra , Duke University

, Melissa Sanchez , University of Oxford

, Stephanie Severe , Massachusetts Institute of Technology

, Oluseyi Yoloye is awaiting graduate school commitment.

"NAIC's Paradigm Changers Program provides a pathway for diverse women to access opportunities in an industry that has been uniquely difficult to enter. This is about broadening the top of the funnel. When given the preparation, access and opportunity, we know these young women will add substantive value to their firms and go on to build thriving careers." says Carmen Ortiz-McGhee, NAIC's Chief Operating Officer. "Diverse women are the least represented demographic in the alternative investments industry, and we are missing out on their talents and contributions. It's time to change the recruitment paradigm."

Learn more about NAIC's Paradigm Changers program: https://naicpe.com/programs/women-in-alternatives/paradigm-changers-internship-program/

About the National Association of Investment Companies

Celebrating more than 53 years of advocacy and performance, the National Association of Investment Companies (www.naicpe.com) is the trade association and largest network of diverse- and women-owned alternative investment firms. NAIC's membership comprises more than 194 diverse-owned alternative investment firms that collectively manage over $406 billion in assets under management. NAIC member firms invest with more than 2,200 portfolio companies globally and consistently generate superior returns that help fuel the growth of the retirement and asset management industries.

