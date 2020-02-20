NAIFA-Texas Collaborates with FindBob to Offer New Member Benefit: Connex

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NAIFA-Texas, in collaboration with FindBob, today announced the launch of Connex, a new digital tool to help NAIFA-Texas members address both growth and perpetuation goals.

"We're thrilled to provide NAIFA-Texas members with the Connex platform powered by FindBob," said David Farabee, President of NAIFA-Texas. "We are the first NAIFA state organization to provide our members with this revolutionary tool that will help advisors with important practice management issues like advisor teaming, business continuity, and succession development."

Connex is powered by FindBob, a technology company whose software provides education, practice management tools and a marketplace for advisors to discover opportunities for transition. Through this technology, FindBob helps organizations scale their retention and acquisition objectives through a suite of transition management tools.

"NAIFA-Texas clearly understood the importance of addressing succession and continuity within the industry and creating opportunities for its membership to both grow and transition their books of business," said Roland Chan, Founder and CEO of FindBob. "We couldn't be prouder to be working with the exceptional team at NAIFA-Texas. They recognize how important the issue is not only for member agents and advisors, but for consumers as well."

NAIFA-Texas members can sign up for the Connex system and provide information on their practice. In exchange, Connex provides educational content, practice management tools, dashboards and benchmarking data to help their members better understand drivers of their business. The Connex marketplace comes complete with networking and sophisticated M&A features that allow members to discover opportunities within their membership and negotiate both safely and securely.

"Not planning for the future of their practice isn't just an advisor issue, it's a Main Street USA issue," says Farabee. "Encouraging better practices around transition is imperative to the future of the advisor industry. The Connex platform is an exclusive NAIFA-Texas member offering that will support those advisors who continuously strive to improve their business and will help prepare those who may eventually want to transition to a next generation advisor".

About NAIFA-Texas

The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors-Texas is the respected professional association of over 1,600 insurance and financial advisors in Texas. NAIFA-Texas' mission is to advocate for a positive legislative and regulatory environment, enhance business and professional skills, and promote the ethical conduct of its members. NAIFA-Texas members assist consumers by focusing their practices on the following: life insurance and annuities; health insurance and employee benefits; property and casualty insurance; long-term care; retirement planning; multiline; and financial advising and investments. For more information, visit http://naifa-texas.org.

About FindBob

FindBob is the leading provider of transition management platforms for the insurance and financial services industry; FindBob focuses on helping agents and advisors discover opportunities within network, and empower the enterprise with a transition management operating system that predicts and prevents attrition of assets, attracts new talent, and drives business growth. For more information, visit www.findbob.io.

CONTACT

Shawn Talbot

Executive Director

NAIFA-Texas

Contact: (512) 716-8792

Email: shawn.talbot@naifa-texas.org

SOURCE NAIFA-Texas

Related Links

naifa-texas.org

