Naikela Botanical's Aloha Chai Is a Delectably Healthy Herbal Beverage

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Naikela Botanicals is a health and wellness brand that creates Certified Naturally Grown tea powders on the North Shore of the Hawaiian island of Kauai. The company has created five unique blends, each of which offers its own salient list of health benefits. One of these is Aloha Chai, an herbal powder designed to invigorate and balance the body.

Aloha Chai is a tea defined by its sweet and spicy flavor. This comes from several of its key ingredients.

On the sweet side of the leger, the tea incorporates stevia — though this doesn't refer to the heavily processed, artificially whitened sweetener that is common on the marketplace. Naikela Botanical's teas are created using exclusively plant-based, naturally grown ingredients, including 100% organic stevia leaf. This is grown on-site, dried, and then ground down and directly included along with other leaves in the mix.

"This is to help mitigate some of the bitters, offsetting them with sweetness," explains Naikela Botanical's blend master, Aaron Moeller. Moeller, who personally developed the Aloha Chai blend, includes several other potent herbs in the recipe. Each of these is well known for its health properties and includes popular additions like ginger and turmeric.

Both of these are classic companions used to address many health challenges, from inflammation and pain relief to nausea, migraines, and even immunity enhancement. They are also strong flavors that significantly add to the drink's bold island flavor.

As is the case with all of Naikela Botanical's blends, there are also a few less-well-known candidates added into the mix. For instance, Aloha Chai includes Ashwagandha, a classic herb used for things like inflammation and stress management. It also utilizes the healing powers of Tulsi — commonly called Holy Basil — which has a venerable reputation as an adaptogenic herb ideal for fighting stress and stabilizing blood sugar levels.

Aloha Chai is a potent, powerful, and enjoyable beverage. Its adaptogenic herbal ingredients can be enjoyed both as a hot and cold tea. They can also be integrated into many other drinks, from shakes and smoothies to things like lattes and bulletproof coffees. This can add an additional dimension of health benefits to a variety of beverages, making Naikela Botanicals powders an ideal item to have on hand, no matter what one's drink preferences may be.

About Naikela Botanicals: Naikela Botanicals is operated by Aaron Moeller. The herbal mixologist sustainably farms at Makanalani, a 131-acre agricultural property and nonprofit youth center on Kauai's North Shore. Learn more about both Naikela and Makanalani at naikela.com .

