Naikela Botanicals Has Created The Perfect Blend

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 23, 2021 -- Naikela Botanicals is a Hawaii-based tea powder company committed to sustainable farming, artisanal manufacturing, and ultimately offering its customers the best cup of tea. Company creator Aaron Moeller had dedicated the greater part of his life to the pursuit of the perfect tea blend, an objective that has resulted in a quintet of elite tea powders.

Everyone loves a cuppa in the morning. Preferences vary and might consist of a strong pot of coffee, a cup of caffeine-infused black tea, or anything in between. Regardless, Americans love tapping into that early morning mojo — even if it isn't good for them. From minor jitters to disrupted sleep and chronic energy shortages, caffeine dependency is never a good thing.

And yet, the love affair with hot morning beverages goes beyond the pick-me-up. Consumers also want routine. They want rituals. They want the comfort that a fresh cup of something hot brings without fail.

That's where Naikela Botanicals can make a difference. The tea powder brand is located on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, where it sustainably cultivates 100% natural herbs.

These are hand-picked and naturally dried on racks using what the company describes as a unique, patented "sun-powered, solar dehydration system." From there, the herbs are ground into powder and combined into blends that are nourishing, invigorating, and — get this — mostly caffeine-free. In other words, they offer a punchy, exhilarating cup of tea without the caffeine addiction.

Naikela has five different tea powders. These products aren't just fun combinations thrown together at random, either. Each one is carefully concocted by blend master Aaron Moeller.

Moeller is the heart and soul behind the operation. The herbal mastermind explains that his powders aren't just aimless mixtures. On the contrary, Moeller clarifies that "those blends are the culmination of 20 years of R&D."

Moeller has been making teas for over 10 years now. Before that, he invested time in studying herbal performance enhancement and medicine, sports nutrition, traditional Chinese medicine, and even sustainable farming. Each of the five blends Moeller has created represents the coming together of this vast history of experience and study.

For Moeller, settling for imperfection is not an option. The tea doyen has dedicated two decades to discovering the perfect formula — or, five perfect formulas to be precise.

And the owner isn't alone in the thought that he's found something special. Naikela customers tend to agree with the fact that in Moeller's five tea powders, he has achieved something special. He has, indeed, found the perfect blend.

About Naikela Botanicals: Naikela Botanicals is operated by Aaron Moeller. The herbal mixologist sustainably farms at Makanalani, a 120-acre agricultural property and nonprofit youth center on Kauai's North Shore. Learn more about both Naikela and Makanalani at naikela.com .

