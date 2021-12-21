Naikela Botanicals Isn't Your Average Tea

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Naikela Botanicals has created five unique tea powders that are locally grown, harvested, and hand-processed on the North Shore of the Hawaiian island of Kauai. While these teas are delicious all on their own, they also have unique health properties and are particularly effective as a supercharged adaptogenic beverage.

Adaptogens are herbal pharmaceuticals that can help stimulate the body. They do so without resorting to high levels of caffeine, synthetic taurine, sugar, and other harmful ingredients that are rampant in the energy drink industry.

Rather than overloading the body's system, adaptogens work to counteract stress. According to Dr. Brenda Powell, the co-medical director of the Center for Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine at the Cleveland Clinic's Wellness Institute (via Time ), "adaptogens help your body handle stress. They're meant to bring us back to the middle." Powell adds that by taking adaptogens "you're training your body to handle the effects of stress."

The benefits of adaptogens are multi-faceted. They can help protect nerve cells and stimulate the nervous system, fight fatigue, and ward off depression. They can also enhance focus and overall mental capacity.

The problem with adaptogenic herbs is that they are difficult to ingest — at least quickly. That's where Naikela Botanicals comes into the picture.

The company's co-founder and blend master, Aaron Moeller, developed the five primary Naikela blends over multiple decades of study and devotion to herbal medicine. "Those blends are the culmination of 20 years of R&D," Moeller explains. He is also well aware of the power of adaptogenic herbs. "The kidneys are where your adrenals are," he explains, "The kidneys house the adrenals. Strengthen the kidneys, strengthen the adrenals."

Moeller has found a way to do this quickly and easily through his tea powder blends. These lean on water-soluble nutrition, something that Moeller believes is seriously underappreciated and misunderstood by most people. By dissolving adaptogenic herbs in water, it creates a convenient yet potent way for the nutrients to quickly be absorbed into bodily tissue.

In essence, this makes Naikela Botanical's teas an easy-access, highly-effective source of adaptogenic energy. Combine that with each tea's gently stevia-sweetened, exciting flavor profile, and the entire Naikela Botanicals experience becomes much more than a mere "cup of tea." It becomes a profoundly energetic, authentically healthy, stress-free experience.

About Naikela Botanicals: Naikela Botanicals is operated by Aaron Moeller. The herbal mixologist sustainably farms at Makanalani, a 131-acre agricultural property and nonprofit youth center on Kauai's North Shore. Learn more about both Naikela and Makanalani at naikela.com .

