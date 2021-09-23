Naikela Botanicals Offers Nourishment, Refreshment, and Rejuvenation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Naikela Botanicals is a growing Hawaii-based health and wellness brand that has created a line of elite tea powders. The company's five powders have been carefully crafted to address several different areas of natural health and wellness. From hydration and invigoration to nourishment, stamina, balance, and refreshment, Naikela's tea powders offer a pleasant, water-soluble way to access essential vitamins and minerals on a regular basis.

Consumers have become increasingly informed in recent years. This has led to growing resistance to shallow health and wellness options that depend on synthetics and chemical alternatives.

Naikela Botanicals is a brand that clearly respects its customers' desire for natural, effective solutions. This has led the company to develop five unique tea powders, each of which addresses different needs. These five powders are:

Kauai Cleanse : A tea powder designed to rejuvenate, regenerate, and restore;

: A tea powder designed to rejuvenate, regenerate, and restore; North Shore Punch : A tea powder crafted to hydrate and boost energy levels;

: A tea powder crafted to hydrate and boost energy levels; Wahine : A tea powder targeted at women's wellness, nourishment, and balance;

: A tea powder targeted at women's wellness, nourishment, and balance; Garden Isle Mint : A tea powder that delivers a soothingly refreshing experience;

: A tea powder that delivers a soothingly refreshing experience; Aloha Chai: A tea powder that offers long-lasting, invigorating stamina.

Naikela Botanical powders address a myriad of different health concerns. While they focus on different areas, though, every powder is created with the same tender love and care.

Naikela's tea powders are made from herbs that are sustainably grown on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. The plants are grown in a manner that the company calls a "garden jungle" and which company owner Aaron Moeller refers to as the brand's own innovative "Hawaiian permaculture style."

The leaves are hand-picked and dried in the tropical heat using a ground-breaking proprietary sun-powered, solar dehydration system. This allows the leaves to dry out quickly and naturally without burning them in the intense blast of direct sunlight. Once dried, the leaves are ground into powder and combined into each of the five tea powder formulas by Aaron Moeller, who doubles as the company's blend master, as well.

The resulting powders are potent, effective, and delicious. They're even sweetened with real Stevia leaf. And, just to clarify, that isn't referring to overly-processed, unnaturally white Stevia powder. Home-grown Stevia plant leaves are harvested, dried, and milled right along with the rest of the 100% naturally-grown, herbal ingredients.

Naikela Botanicals is setting a new standard in the area of health and wellness. Its delectable, high-profile tea powders offer one-of-a-kind access to water-soluble nutrition, allowing consumers to fill up on vitamins and electrolytes on a regular basis — and all via a pleasant, tea-sipping experience.

About Naikela Botanicals: Naikela Botanicals products are created using sustainability farming on Makanalani, a 120-acre agricultural property on Kauai's North Shore that also serves as a nonprofit youth center. Learn more about both Naikela and Makanalani at naikela.com .

