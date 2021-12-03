Naikela Botanicals Takes Golden Lattes to the Next Level

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Naikela Botanicals is a brand that is known for its tasty, health-infused teas powders. However, company founder and blend master Aaron Moeller suggests a powerful alternative way to enjoy his inventions beyond their obvious application as a tea by adding them to a golden latte.

Golden lattes — also known as turmeric lattes and "golden milk" — have been all the rage in health circles for a while now. Martha Stewart describes the yellow-colored cuppa as an "Ayurvedic-inspired" beverage and "our favorite vehicle for turmeric." Popular coffee site Perfect Daily Grind praises the turmeric power-drink ...while also clarifying that it's "not technically a latte." Healthline recommends consuming golden milk every day "to fight inflammation."

The popularity of golden lattes is undeniable. It's also quite understandable. After all, turmeric is well-known as a traditional tool for health. It's an adaptogen that acts as an antioxidant and an anti-inflammatory agent. It boosts digestion and detoxification, helps with pain relief, and may even be useful as an antidepressant.

Creating a drink out of turmeric makes perfect sense, too, as it makes it much easier to consume the potent spice. Even so, Naikela Botanicals is challenging the concept of a golden latte — not because it's bad, but because it can be taken so much further.

Naikela Botanicals is a Hawaii-based company that has created a series of adaptogenic tea powders. These powerful herbal mixes are as delicious as they are healthy. They incorporate both popular ingredients like turmeric and cardamom as well as lesser-known health agents, such as Shatavari and Polynesian Spinach.

Naikela Botanicals creator, Aaron Moeller, explains that "we have things in our blends that don't exist anywhere else in the marketplace."

In other words, these tea powders offer much more than a typical cup of tea. Each product consists of a unique, synergistic blend of herbal ingredients that can be consumed in a variety of ways, from hot tea to a cold brew. They can also be combined with other drinks.

This has led Moeller to suggest replacing straight turmeric with his tea powders as a way to take golden milk to the next level. "It adds a greater adaptogenic factor to your latte," says Moeller. Moeller specifically suggests mixes like his "Aloha Chai" and "Wahine" blends as great candidates for this activity, saying that "adding a serving to a latte is an easy, foolproof, time-saving way to enhance and boost the health factor of a drink."

Naikela Botanicals has been seen as an elite adaptogenic tea powder option for years now. However, the concept of combining the brand's tea powders with other popular drinks is one that Moeller hopes to see catch on soon, as it presents even more ways to enjoy Naikela's blends all while continuing to tap into their revolutionizing health benefits.

About Naikela Botanicals: Naikela Botanicals is operated by Aaron Moeller. The herbal mixologist sustainably farms at Makanalani, a 131-acre agricultural property and nonprofit youth center on Kauai's North Shore. Learn more about both Naikela and Makanalani at naikela.com .

Please direct inquiries to:

Terence Littler

(954) 576-7113

[email protected]

SOURCE Naikela Botanicals