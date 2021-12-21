Naikela Botanicals Tea Powders Help Manage That Holiday Stress

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays may be known as the most wonderful time of the year, but the team behind Naikela Botanicals knows that they're also loaded with busyness and stress. One in three Americans experiences "festive burnout" before December 25th, while a staggering 88% of individuals label the holiday season as the most stressful time of the year.

This action-packed, mentally-draining period can lead to restless nights, anxious thoughts, and an overall rundown state by the time the first week of January rolls around.

That's where Naikela Botanical's elite tea powders can make all the difference.

Naikela's teas offer adaptogenic support to stressed-out minds and bodies. They aren't designed to pump individuals full of caffeine and sugar for short bursts of energy (which are always followed by a nasty crash.)

Instead, they focus on addressing adrenal fatigue by providing potent blends of botanical superfoods. These help to manage existing stress, offering gentle, natural stimulation and mental clarity. Each tea is packaged in a delectable, easy-access tea powder form, making delivery quick, easy, and effective, as well.

All of Naikela's ingredients are grown right on the North Shore of the Hawaiian island of Kauai. There, the company's blend master, Aaron Moeller, cultivates his crops at Makanalani, a gorgeous 131-acre estate that doubles as an agricultural property and nonprofit kids camp and youth center.

Once grown, the tea leaves and other herbal ingredients are hand-picked. They're then dried using the company's artisanal, proprietary dehydration method, which the company describes as a "sun-powered, solar dehydration system." This allows the leaves to be naturally dried by the sun without being burned in the process.

From there, the ingredients are blended by Moeller himself. This means every batch is ever-so-slightly different, making it a unique experience every time. Even so, Moeller brings decades of experience to the table, and he has used his agricultural prowess to develop the five unique tea powder blends that have put Naikela Botanicals on the map.

Naikela Botanical's tea powders are a welcome relief in a season marked by excessive energy, emotional highs and lows, and an endless stream of exhausting interactions. Whether they're being used as a quality gift or for personal rejuvenation, each tea powder offers a welcome reprieve and a chance to truly sit back and relax during one of the busiest times of the year.

About Naikela Botanicals: Naikela Botanicals is operated by Aaron Moeller. The herbal mixologist sustainably farms at Makanalani, a 131-acre agricultural property and nonprofit youth center on Kauai's North Shore. Learn more about both Naikela and Makanalani at naikela.com .

