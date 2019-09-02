Nail Care Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The nail care market report provides analysis for the period 2016–2027, wherein 2019 to 2027 is the forecast period and 2018 is the base year and 2016 and 2017 are the historical year.The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a key role in the expansion of the nail care market during the forecast period.

It also highlights the restraints and opportunities expected to influence the expansion of the market during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market's growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) and volume (Mn Units), across different geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market.An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every region in the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the nail care market, globally.

Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies of key players present in the market.

Based on product type, the nail care market has been segmented into nail color and nail treatment. The nail color segment has been further divided into liquid nail color, gel nail color, base coat & top coat, and others (acrylic nail color, shellac nail color, etc.). Additionally, the nail treatment segment has also been further bifurcated into manicure and pedicure. In terms of sales type, the market has been classified into bulk and packaged. In terms of region, the global nail care market has been fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The market has been analyzed in (US$ Mn) in terms of revenue and (Mn Units) in terms of volume as well as the CAGR for the forecast period 2019 to 2027.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the nail care market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments.The comprehensive nail care market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews.

These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the expansion of the nail care market.

In the report, the market in North America has been divided into the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Similarly, the Europe market has been split into Germany, the U.K., France, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa covers the GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America region includes Brazil, and Rest of South America. The Porter's Five Forces analysis and value chain analysis explains the factors that are currently affecting and the participants of the value chain in the nail care market. The report also provides a consumer behavior analysis and brand analysis at the regional level which explains the consumer usage, buying pattern, and top brands in the particular region.

The global nail care market is characterized by the presence of numerous key players in the market who focus on factors such as price, performance, quality, support services, and innovations in order to compete in the market. Major players in the nail care market include American International Industries, Barielle Ltd., California Chemical Specialties, ChromaDurlin (NV Organics), CNC International B.V., OPI Products, Inc., Creative Nail Design, Inc., Delia Cosmetics, Fiabila S.A., IL Cosmetics Group, Kirker Enterprises, Inc., and Polychromatic (Keystone Research & Pharmaceutical Inc.).

The global nail care market has been segmented as below:

Global Nail Care Market, by Product Type

Nail Color

Liquid Nail Color

Gel Nail Color

Base Coat & Top Coat

Others (Acrylic Nail Color, Shellac Nail Color, etc.)

Nail Treatment

Manicure

Pedicure

Global Nail Care Market, by Sales Type

Bulk Packaged

Global Nail Care Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

