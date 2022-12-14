Nail care products market 2022-2026: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global nail care products market size is expected to grow by USD 5.68 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for a 42% share of the global market's growth during the forecast period.

Global nail care products market - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global nail care products market as a part of the personal products market, which covers products and companies engaged in the research and development (R&D) and production of personal and beauty care products, including cosmetics and perfumes. The scope of this market also includes personalized gifts, sleep masks, sex toys, hair wigs and extensions, and polarized sunglasses markets.



Global nail care products market - Five forces

The global nail care products market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global nail care products market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global nail care products market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (nail polish, nail accessories and implements, nail polish remover, nail strengthener, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The nail polish segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Vendors are launching new product lines in this category. They are offering trendy colors and shades, such as creamy blue, soft red, royal dark teal, milk chocolate, and glossy fuchsia, to increase sales. For instance, Coty Inc. offers milk chocolate shades of nail polish under the brand name OPI. Such initiatives by vendors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global nail care products market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global nail care products market.

APAC will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This region will grow at a faster rate when compared to other regions. Millennials, who constitute a majority of the population in APAC, are inclined toward the latest trends in fashion. This, in turn, is expected to drive the market's growth. Moreover, China and India are the key countries in the regional market.

Global nail care products market – Market dynamics

Key factors driving market growth

The availability of non-toxic solutions for nail care is driving the market growth.

Consumers prefer non-toxic and natural nail care solutions to protect their nails from harsh and toxic chemicals.

As a result, companies such as Karma Organic Spa, ZOYA, and Essie have started to provide non-toxic solutions that are free from toluene, formaldehyde, and dibutyl phthalate (DBP).

Therefore, the focus of vendors on providing non-toxic and organic solutions will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing adoption of home salon services is a key trend in the market.

The number of app-based salon service providers has increased significantly over the last few years. These service providers offer at-home grooming services.

For instance, Housejoy provides home salon services, including nail care, overall grooming, and spa services, to consumers in India .

. The demand for such services has increased owing to their convenience and low service charges.

Therefore, personalized home salon services are expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The availability of counterfeit nail care products is challenging the market growth.

Counterfeit beauty-and-personal-care products can cause health issues.

These products are difficult to distinguish from branded products, which compels top brands such as OPI and Essie to lower their prices and affects their brand penetration.

The presence of counterfeits also affects the sales and pricing strategies of established companies.

Therefore, the low price of counterfeit products will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this nail care products market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the nail care products market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the nail care products market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the nail care products market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of nail care products market vendors

Nail Care Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 3.6 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Chemence Inc., Coty Inc., Cuccio Naturale, Faces Canada, Flora 1761, Jinsoon, Keystone Cosmetics, KISS Products Inc., Light Elegance, Lippmann Enterprises LLC, LOreal SA, Oriflame Holding AG, ORLY International Inc., Revlon Inc., Sheba Nails, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Smith and Cult LLC, The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

