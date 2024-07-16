Nail Care Products Market size is set to grow by USD 5.96 billion from 2024-2028, Availability of non-toxic solutions for nail care boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nail care products market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.96 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Availability of non-toxic solutions for nail care is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing adoption of home salon services. However, availability of counterfeit nail care products poses a challenge. Key market players include American International Industries, Amorepacific Corp., Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Brandloft Ltd., Chanel Ltd., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Nails.INC Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, Olive and June LLC, Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC.

Nail Care Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 5961.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.06 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Germany, India, and UK Key companies profiled American International Industries, Amorepacific Corp., Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Brandloft Ltd., Chanel Ltd., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Nails.INC Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, Olive and June LLC, Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC

Market Driver

Personalized home salon services have gained popularity in regions like North America, Europe, and APAC over the past decade. The rise of app-based salon providers offering at-home grooming services, such as Housejoy in India, has significantly increased. These apps enable consumers to order services and meet makeup artists at their preferred location. Home salon providers offer various packages, like Housejoy's Monthly Essential Package and Manicure, to boost the frequency of services. This trend is expected to boost sales of nail care products, including nail polish removers, massage creams, and new polish shades, in the market during the forecast period.

The Nail Care Products market is thriving, with trends like Removers, Cuticle Creams, Manicures, and Pedicures leading the way. Female consumers, especially those with disposable incomes, are driving demand for textured finishes, Dip Powder Manicures, Chrome Nails, French Tips, and DIY Nail Art. Personal grooming is a priority, and consumers seek vegan certified, clean label products. Developing countries and rural areas are emerging markets. Seasonality and fashion-driven demand influence sales, with trends like Sequins, Gems, Foils, and Fashion-Driven Demand setting the pace. E-commerce portals, Subscription Boxes, Social Media, and Digital Marketing are key channels. Technological integration offers virtual try-on experiences, while synthetic products face scrutiny for Parabens, Phthalates, Petrochemical, and Aluminum salts. Organic ingredients like Grape seeds, Sea buckthorn, and Apricot active extracts are gaining popularity. Big Box Retailers, Private Label Brands, and Indie Brands compete, with Nail polish and Nail art remaining staples. Social media platforms fuel innovation and influence consumer behavior.

Market Challenges

In the global nail care products market, counterfeit and imitated nail care products pose significant challenges for established vendors. These products, which include nail polish, nail polish removers, artificial nails and accessories, and other nail accessories, are sold at lower prices due to their lower production costs. This pricing strategy attracts price-sensitive customers, particularly in the developing markets, and adversely affects the sales and brand penetration of top brands such as OPI and Essie. The presence of counterfeit products, which can be difficult to differentiate from actual products, also raises health concerns for consumers. Unregistered local players in the highly fragmented global color cosmetics market contribute to the prevalence of these counterfeits. To protect their intellectual property rights and brand identity, vendors must invest in effective anti-counterfeiting measures. Despite these challenges, the global nail care products market is expected to grow due to increasing consumer awareness and demand for high-quality, innovative products.

The Nail Care Products market faces several challenges in today's dynamic business environment. Young women and millennial consumers prefer natural ingredients like green tea, rosemary, and artic cranberries. Retail stores, beauty salons, pharmacies, and company-owned stores compete for market share. DIY trends impact sales of manicures and nail spas. Recycled materials, glitterbels, and hema-free gel polish cater to eco-conscious consumers. Household segment growth relies on retail shops, easy payment methods, free product delivery, and mobile-based apps. Beauticians and influencers promote nail arts, gel-based manicures, and fashion reality shows. Changing lifestyles, raw materials, and the Gen-Z population drive demand for grooming products. Maybelline, working women, college-going girls, and celebrities influence consumer behavior. Accessories, artificial nails, and nail polishes remain popular, while strengtheners and DIY nail kits cater to the budget-conscious. Companies must adapt to these trends and challenges to succeed in the Nail Care Products market.

Segment Overview

This nail care products market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Nail polish

1.2 Nail accessories and implements

1.3 Nail polish remover

1.4 Nail strengthener

1.5 Others Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Nail polish- The nail polish segment dominates the global nail care products market, generating significant revenue. Quick-dry and long-wear features in gel-like polishes and nail lacquers are popular consumer preferences. Seasonal collections with glossy and long-lasting nail paints are a focus for manufacturers. Trendy color shades, such as creamy blue, soft red, royal dark teal, milk chocolate, and glossy fuchsia, drive sales. Vendors like Coty Inc. And L'Oreal SA cater to this trend with offerings like milk chocolate and royal dark teal nail polish shades. Adhering to fashion trends is crucial for vendors to boost sales in the forecast period.

The global nail care market is experiencing robust growth driven by rising consumer interest in personal grooming and beauty trends. Key players are innovating with eco-friendly and long-lasting products. The market is segmented into nail polishes, nail treatments, and accessories, with a significant shift towards organic and cruelty-free options. Growth is particularly strong in North America and Asia-Pacific regions. Additionally, the increasing popularity of nail art and DIY home nail care kits is propelling market expansion, reflecting a broader trend towards self-care and aesthetic expression.

Research Analysis

The Nail Care Products market is thriving, driven by the growing popularity of Nail Polishes, Nail Art, and the fusion of Fashion and Personal Grooming. Social media platforms are playing a significant role in this trend, with millions of users sharing their creative Nail Art designs and virtual try-on experiences. Technological integration is also transforming the industry, offering consumers Synthetic, Paraben-free, and Phthalate-free products. The Millennials and Gen-Z population, along with Working Women and College-going girls, are the primary consumers, fueled by their disposable incomes and desire for self-expression. Grooming products, Beauty Salons, and Beauticians continue to offer Manicures, Pedicures, and various Nail Care solutions, including Strengtheners, Removers, Cuticle Creams, and Dip Powder Manicures. The market is expected to grow further as consumers prioritize self-care and personal appearance.

Market Research Overview

The Nail Care Products market is thriving, fueled by the growing trend of fashionable and artistic nail designs among young women and millennial consumers. Social media platforms have played a significant role in popularizing nail art, with virtual try-on experiences and technological integration becoming the new norm. Synthetic products, such as nail polish, are increasingly preferred over traditional options due to their durability and ease of use. However, concerns over the use of parabens, phthalates, aluminum salts, and other harmful chemicals have led to a surge in demand for organic ingredients, including grape seeds, sea buckthorn, apricot active extracts, green tea, and rosemary. The market caters to various segments, including retail stores, salons, pharmacies, and online sales. DIY trends continue to gain popularity, with an increase in the availability of DIY nail kits and tutorials on fashion reality shows. The market is expected to grow further with the influence of influencers and celebrities, changing lifestyles, and the rising spending power of female consumers. Accessories, such as glitterbels and artificial nails, are also driving the market growth. The use of recycled materials and e-commerce portals, along with subscription boxes, is adding to the convenience of consumers. The market includes a wide range of products, including gel-based manicures, dip powder manicures, chrome nails, French tips, and DIY nail art, among others. Textures, such as sequins, gems, foils, and holographic finishes, are also gaining popularity. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by the increasing demand for personal grooming products and the expanding consumer base in developing countries.

