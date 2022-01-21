Nail Care Products Market size to grow by USD 2.40 billion and Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4.10%|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The convenience of using nail care products market report will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Nail Care Products Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The nail care products market is segmented as below:

Product

Nail polish



Nail accessories and implements



Nail strengthener



Nail polish remover



Other



The nail polish segment will significantly contribute to the market growth of nail care products during the forecast period. For a long time now nail polish vendors are being encouraged to launch new innovative products in the products category as it is becoming one of the most important makeup products worldwide. Moreover, manufacturers launch their different nail polish collections on a seasonal basis and vendors that offer trendy color nail polish shade are expected to register exponential sales compared with their counterparts.



Offline



Online



Geographic

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA



APAC has a high penetration of nail care products and the region will contribute 33% of the market growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for nail care products in APAC region. Primarily, the increasing trend of nail art and use of artificial nails and accessories in the region is one of the reasons significantly attracting vendors on a large scale in APAC region. In addition, majority of the population in the region comprises millennials, who quickly adapt to new trends in fashion. Therefore, such factors are expected to propel the growth of the nail care products market during the forecast period.

Nail Care Products Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the nail care products market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Coty Inc., KISS Products Inc., LOreal SA, Light Elegance, Oriflame Group, Revlon Inc., ORLY International Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, and Unilever Group

The report also covers the following areas:

The increasing number of new product launches is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high price of nail care products and the availability of cheaper substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the nail care products market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Nail Care Products Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist nail care products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the nail care products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the nail care products market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nail care products market vendors

Nail Care Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.30 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, Brazil, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Coty Inc., KISS Products Inc., LOreal SA, Light Elegance, Oriflame Group, Revlon Inc., ORLY International Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Nail polish - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Nail accessories and implements - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Nail strengthener - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Nail polish remover - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

and - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Coty Inc.

KISS Products Inc.

LOreal SA

Light Elegance

Oriflame Group

Revlon Inc.

ORLY International Inc.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

