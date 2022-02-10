Nail Care Products Market to Grow by USD 2.40 billion | Availability of Non-toxic Solutions for Nail Care to Drive Market Growth | Technavio

The report also covers the following areas:

The nail care products market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Nail Care Products Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

By product, the nail care products market has been segmented into nail polish, nail accessories and implements, nail strengthener, nail polish remover, others. The nail polish segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Nail polish has become one of the important makeup products, which encourages vendors to launch new product lines in this category.

By distribution channel, the nail care products market has been segmented into offline and online. The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Nail care products are primarily sold through offline distribution channels, which include different retail formats such as specialty stores; hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and warehouse clubs; and others such as salons and spas and department stores.

Nail Care Products Market 2021-2025: Geographical Analysis

By geography, the nail care products market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. APAC will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the nail care products market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising trend of nail art and usage of artificial nails and accessories in APAC has attracted many vendors to penetrate this region.

Nail Care Products Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the nail care products market include Coty Inc., KISS Products Inc., LOreal SA, Light Elegance, Oriflame Group, Revlon Inc., ORLY International Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, and Unilever Group.

Factors such as the availability of non-toxic solutions for nail care, expansion of distribution network, and growing customer engagement through digital media platforms will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of counterfeit nail care products will hamper the market growth.

Nail Care Products Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist nail care products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the nail care products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the nail care products market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nail care products market vendors

Nail Care Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.30 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, Brazil, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Coty Inc., KISS Products Inc., LOreal SA, Light Elegance, Oriflame Group, Revlon Inc., ORLY International Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

