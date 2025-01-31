Nail Care Products Market to Grow by USD 5.96 Billion (2024-2028), Availability of Non-Toxic Solutions Boosts Growth, with AI Impacting Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global nail care products market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.96 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Availability of non-toxic solutions for nail care is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing adoption of home salon services. However, availability of counterfeit nail care products poses a challenge. Key market players include American International Industries, Amorepacific Corp., Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Brandloft Ltd., Chanel Ltd., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Nails.INC Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, Olive and June LLC, Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global nail care products market 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Nail Care Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 5961.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.06 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Germany, India, and UK Key companies profiled American International Industries, Amorepacific Corp., Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Brandloft Ltd., Chanel Ltd., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Nails.INC Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, Olive and June LLC, Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC

Market Driver

The Nail Care Products market is thriving, with trends like nail polish, nail art, and fashion driving growth. Young women and millennial consumers are leading the way, influenced by social media platforms and technological integration. Virtual try-on experiences and synthetic products are in demand, but concerns over parabens, phthalates, petrochemicals, and aluminum salts are pushing the market towards organic ingredients like grape seeds, sea buckthorn, apricot active extracts, green tea, and rosemary. Retail stores, salons, and e-commerce portals are popular sales channels. DIY trends continue, with manicures and pedicures at home using DIY kits. Recycled materials and vegan certified products are gaining traction. Brands like Maybelline cater to the millennial and Gen-Z population, as well as working women and college-going girls. Gel-based manicures, dip powder manicures, chrome nails, and French tips are popular styles. Accessories like glitterbels, sequins, gems, and foils add flair. Seasonality and fashion-driven demand impact sales. Developing countries and rural areas offer growth opportunities. The market is competitive, with big box retailers, private label brands, and indie brands vying for market share. Digital marketing and free product delivery, easy payment methods, and subscription boxes are key strategies.

The nail care products market is witnessing an emerging trend of personalized home salon services, particularly in regions like North America, Europe, and APAC. Over the past decade, the number of app-based salon service providers offering at-home grooming services has grown substantially. These mobile apps enable consumers to easily order salon services and have makeup artists come to their preferred location. One such home salon service provider is Housejoy, based in India. They offer a range of services including nail care, overall grooming, and spa treatments. Housejoy's offerings include various grooming packages such as the Monthly Essential Package, Monthly Grooming Package, Tip to Toe Package, and Manicure, to encourage frequent usage.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The Nail Care Products market is thriving, with trends like nail polish, nail art, and fashion driving demand. Young women and millennial consumers are the primary target audience, engaging with nail care products on social media platforms. Technological integration, such as virtual try-on experiences and mobile-based apps, is transforming the industry. However, challenges include synthetic products containing parabens, phthalates, aluminum salts, and petrochemicals. Organic ingredients like grape seeds, sea buckthorn, apricot active extracts, green tea, and rosemary are gaining popularity. Retail stores, salons, pharmacies, and company-owned stores sell these products, with online sales and social media marketing increasing. DIY trends, manicures, pedicures, and personal grooming are key categories, with disposable incomes and female consumers fueling growth. Changing lifestyles, influencers, celebrities, and fashion reality shows influence demand. Developing countries and rural areas present opportunities, but clean label and vegan certified products are essential for future success.

In the global nail care products market, various categories such as nail polish, nail polish removers, artificial nails, and accessories, and other nail accessories exist. Brands in the color cosmetics industry hold intellectual property rights to safeguard their product identity. However, the presence of counterfeit nail care products negatively impacts sales. These imitations can pose health risks to consumers and are challenging to distinguish from authentic products. Local manufacturers without registration contribute to the market's fragmentation in the color cosmetics sector. Vendors must prioritize brand protection and product quality to maintain consumer trust and market competitiveness.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This nail care products market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Nail polish

1.2 Nail accessories and implements

1.3 Nail polish remover

1.4 Nail strengthener

1.5 Others Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa Price Range Application

1.1 Nail polish- The nail care products market is significantly driven by the nail polish segment, representing a substantial revenue share in the global makeup industry. Consumers increasingly prefer quick-dry, gel-like polishes and long-wear nail lacquers. Vendors introduce new product lines featuring glossy and long-lasting nail paints. Trendy color shades, such as creamy blue, soft red, royal dark teal, milk chocolate, and glossy fuchsia, are popular among consumers. Notable brands like Coty Inc. And L'Oreal SA cater to this demand with their unique offerings, ensuring sales growth. Adhering to fashion trends is crucial for vendors to boost sales in the forecast period.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Nail Care Products market is thriving, driven by the growing trend of fashionable and artistic nail designs. Nail polish continues to be a staple, with an expanding range of colors and finishes. Nail art, fueled by social media platforms, is increasingly popular, allowing individuals to express their creativity and individuality. Technological integration is transforming the industry, with virtual try-on experiences enabling customers to preview nail colors and designs before purchase. Synthetic products, free from parabens and phthalates, cater to health-conscious consumers. Millennials, Gen-Z population, working women, and college-going girls are key consumers, driven by the desire for personal grooming and appearance enhancement. Nail strengtheners, removers, cuticle creams, manicures, pedicures, and dip powder manicures are popular offerings. Disposable incomes and the convenience of nail salons and beauticians further fuel market growth.

Market Research Overview

The Nail Care Products market is experiencing in demand, driven by the fashion-conscious young women and millennial population. Nail polish continues to be a popular choice, with trends leaning towards synthetic products and technological integration, offering virtual try-on experiences. However, concerns over the use of parabens, phthalates, aluminum salts, and other harmful chemicals have led to an increasing preference for organic ingredients such as grape seeds, sea buckthorn, apricot active extracts, green tea, and rosemary. The market is expanding beyond traditional retail stores to include household segment sales through retail shops, beauty salons, pharmacies, company-owned stores, and online sales. Social media marketing, free product delivery, and easy payment methods are key strategies used to reach consumers. Nail art and DIY trends are on the rise, with glitterbels, Hema-free gel polish, and dip powder manicures gaining popularity. Accessories like artificial nails, sequins, gems, and foils are also in demand. Influencers and celebrities are driving fashion-driven demand, with changing lifestyles and disposable incomes fueling sales. The market is not limited to developed countries, with developing countries and rural areas also showing significant growth. Clean label, vegan certified products, and digital marketing are becoming essential in this competitive landscape. Seasonality and fashion-driven demand continue to influence trends, with big box retailers, private label brands, and indie brands all vying for market share.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Nail Polish



Nail Accessories And Implements



Nail Polish Remover



Nail Strengthener



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Price Range

Application

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio