Nail Care Products Market to grow by USD 6.7755 billion from 2022 to 2027; The availability of non-toxic solutions for nail care drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nail care products market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,775.51 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.01%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nail Care Products Market

Nail care products market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The global nail care products market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer nail care products in the market are American International Industries, Amorepacific Corp., Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Brandloft Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Nails.INC Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, Olive and June LLC, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, and The Procter and Gamble Co. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Company Offerings

Coty Inc. - The company offers nail care products such as Miracle Gel through its subsidiary Sally Hansen

The company offers nail care products such as Miracle Gel through its subsidiary Edgewell Personal Care Co. - The company offers nail care products such as gel polish, hard gel, and Jimmy gel.

The company offers nail care products such as gel polish, hard gel, and Jimmy gel. LOreal SA - The company offers nail care products through its brand Essie.

Nail Care Products Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (Nail polish, Nail accessories and implements, Nail polish remover, Nail strengthener, and Others), distribution channel (Offline and Online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the nail polish segment will be significant during the forecast period. In this category, manufacturers are introducing fresh product lines. With a preference for swift drying in gel-like polishes and enduring nail lacquers, brands launch varied collections seasonally, emphasizing glossy, enduring nail paints. Those vendors offering stylish nail polish shades are projected to experience stronger sales than their counterparts. Among these shades are creamy blue, soft red, royal dark teal, milk chocolate, and glossy fuchsia. Coty Inc., for example, presents the milk chocolate nail polish shade, while LOreal SA offers the Royal Dark Teal shade. These product offerings are anticipated to drive the sales of nail care products during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global nail care products market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global nail care products market.

APAC is estimated to account for 42% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The penetration of nail products is high in APAC, with a strong presence of renowned brands like Shiseido Co. Ltd. (Shiseido), The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., LOreal SA, and Revlon Inc. These brands hold substantial sway in countries like China , Japan , Australia , South Korea , India , and Indonesia . The inclination towards nail art and the incorporation of artificial nails and accessories have also drawn numerous vendors to this region.

Nail Care Products Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers

The availability of non-toxic solutions for nail care is driving the market growth. The growing concerns about healthy nails have prompted consumers to use non-toxic and natural solutions. The utilization of harmful chemicals in nail products can result in health concerns like cancer, weakened nails, nail discolouration, and skin infections. This has prompted companies like Karma Organic Spa, ZOYA, and Essie to introduce nail polishes that are devoid of toxic substances such as toluene, formaldehyde, and dibutyl phthalate (DBP). Several brands are focusing on offering non-toxic and natural alternatives to attract health-conscious consumers. These aspects are poised to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends

The rising visibility of private-label brands is an emerging trend shaping market growth. In addition to well-known brands, private-label alternatives are also accessible for various nail care products, including nail polish, topcoats, nail conditioners, nail polish removers, and artificial nails. Some retail chains offer their own private-label nail care lines to customers, introducing competition for established brands. Furthermore, certain companies engage in private labelling and offer contract manufacturing services. For example, Diamond Cosmetics in the US operates a private labelling business and extends contract manufacturing opportunities to customers interested in launching their own product lines under the company's brand name. The company caters to a range of clients, including celebrity manicurists, speciality stores, designers, department stores, and retail outlets seeking private labelling for nail products.

Major challenges

The availability of counterfeit nail care products may hinder the nail care products market growth. Genuine brand sales volumes are impacted by the presence of counterfeit nail care products, which pose health risks and are challenging to distinguish from authentic items. These counterfeits span various categories, including nail polishes, nail polish removers, artificial nails and accessories, and other nail-related products. Their availability at discounted rates aims to entice price-conscious consumers, thereby influencing the pricing strategies of key industry participants. These circumstances will pose a growth challenge for the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Nail Care Products Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the nail care products market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the nail care products market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the nail care products market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of nail care products market vendors

The artificial nails market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 303.92 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (acrylic nails, gel nails, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing adoption of nail art is notably driving the artificial nails market growth.

The Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market size is projected to increase by USD 57.45 billion and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (skincare products, hair care products, colour cosmetics, fragrances, and others), channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing popularity of anti-pollution skincare products is a major factor driving the market growth.

Nail Care Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,775.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.95 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American International Industries, Amorepacific Corp., Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Brandloft Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Nails.INC Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, Olive and June LLC, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, and The Procter and Gamble Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

