Nail Polish Market in India Set to be Worth $143.6 Million by 2024 - Key Industry Analysis & Opportunity Trends

Years Considered in this Study



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

The Indian nail polish market stood at $ 88.6 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10%, to reach $ 143.6 million by 2024 on the back of growing demand for nail polish and nail care products, increasing middle class population, emergence of brands such as Nykaa and Purple into e-commerce space, along with increasing number of internet users emphasizing on online retail channel.



Moreover, increasing demand for multiple variants has boosted the new product launches, thereby propelling Nail Polish market across the country. Moreover, several companies in the industry have resorted to revolutionize the current product line-up by improving packaging, product quality and launching region specific products. Also, adoption of marketing and distribution strategies by various nail polish companies across rural areas is expected to boost the Indian nail polish market during forecast period as well.



The Indian nail polish market can be segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and regional analysis. Based on product type, the market can be segmented into matte, gel, pearl and others.



The major players operating in the Indian nail polish market include Lakme Lever Private Limited, L'Oreal India Pvt. Ltd, Oriflame India Private Limited, Unilever India Exports Limited, Lotus Herbals Private Limited, Bio Veda Action Research Co. (Biotique), Modi Revlon Pvt Ltd, Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd., Shahnaz Husain Group of Companies. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the Indian nail polish market size.

To define, classify and forecast the Indian nail polish market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, region and company.

To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size on the basis of product type, namely - Gel, Matte, Pearl and Others.

To analyze and forecast the market share for nail polish with respect to distribution channel, namely: Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online, Traditional stores, Exclusive beauty specialty stores and others.

To analyze and forecast the market share for nail polish with respect to region, namely: North, East, West and South.

To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the the Indian nail polish market.

To evaluate pricing analysis in the Indian nail polish market.

To strategically profile the leading players in the market, which are involved in the supply of nail polish market in the country.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.2. Product Awareness

4.3. Brand Awareness



5. India Nail Polish Market Overview



6. India Nailcare Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Matte, Gel, Pearl, Others)

6.2.2. By Distribution Channel ((Supermarket/Hypermarket), Online, Traditional trade (Departments and grocery Stores), Multi-branded beauty specialty stores, Exclusive beauty specialty stores, others)

6.2.3. By Region

6.2.4. By Company



7. India Gel Nail Polish Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Distribution Channel

7.3. Pricing Analysis



8. India Matte Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Distribution Channel

8.3. Pricing Analysis



9. India Pearl Market Outlook

9.1 Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1 By Value

9.2 Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1 By Distribution Channel

9.3. Pricing Analysis



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Supply Chain Analysis



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. India Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Outlook

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. Hindustan Unilever Limited

15.2.2. Lakme Lever Private Limited

15.2.3. L'Oreal India Pvt. Ltd.

15.2.4. Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd.

15.2.5. Oriflame India Private Limited

15.2.6. Revlon Fashions Private Limited

15.2.7. Modi Revlon Pvt. Ltd.

15.2.8. The Himalaya Drug Company

15.2.9. Lotus Herbals Private Limited

15.2.10. Shahnaz Husain Group of Companies

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements)



16. Strategic Recommendations



