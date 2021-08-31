Nail Polish that's twice as unique as others! Vegan friendly with a patented no mess top!

Customers can get a beautiful, healthy gel effect manicure at home with no toxic ingredients and no heat lamp.

LBK polish gives a gel effect without the heat lamp which enables consumers to create a beautiful, manicure at home without all the toxic ingredients. The California based brand has proven to be a game-changer for the nail industry and for consumers.

"At home beauty and DIY fans love our beautiful, yet healthy shades of color. We aspire to give our customers the beauty they want while being good for their body and their budget," says Tony Kemeny, CEO and founder of LBK Nails. "Our unique top flips up to overlay the consumer's real fingernail to give the impression of the color on them. There's no mess at the retail location and no wasting money on colors that don't look good on you!"

A favorite of consumers, nail artists, and influencers, LBK's nationally acclaimed collections include 54 colors in a broad range of gorgeous shades, from subtle and classic hues to bold statement colors. LBK launches a new collection of shades quarterly to ensure their shades are on trend for each season.

The summer neon collection has been one of this season's most popular nail polishes. "Rockin' the Neon Palooza" features 9 bright colors available exclusively at select Walgreens. For more information, please visit www.lbknails.com

About:

Altering the way consumers pick their polish, LBK is a pioneering company with a multi-functional cap for bottles. A sleek hinged design creates a would-be plastic nail painted with the exact color tone of the bottle's contents. This patented technology takes away the guesswork without having to open the bottle. LBK is vegan friendly, 100% cruelty-free, and gives a gel-effect without the heat lamp. It's 7-Free which means it is free of Toluene, Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP), Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, Camphor, TPHP, and Xylene.

LBK is currently available to purchase in Walgreens and Walmart stores across the U.S.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE LBK Nails

Related Links

www.lbknails.com

